FlySBS Aviation Limited IPO Opens on August 01, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: FlySBS Aviation Limited (FlySBS, The Company), DGCA approved Non-Scheduled Airline Operator, provides private air charter services to elite clientele such as entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, politicians, diplomats, celebrities, and other VIPs, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, 01st Aug, 2025 and aiming to raise ₹ 102.53 Crores (at upper price band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 45,57,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 210 – ₹ 225 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

QIB Anchor Portion – Up to 12,96,000 Equity Shares

Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up to 8,65,800 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors – Not Less than 6,49,800 Equity Shares

Individual Investors – Not Less than 15,15,600 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 2,29,800 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for (i) funding capital expenditure towards acquisition of six pre-owned aircraft on a long-term dry lease basis, (ii) Repayment/prepayment, in full or part, certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company; and (iii) general corporate purposes.

The anchor portion will open on 31st July, 2025 and issue will close on 05th August, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Vivro Financial Services Private Limited, and the Registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Managing Director of FlySBS Aviation Limited expressed, “Our journey has been guided by a clear vision to enhance private air travel through efficient operations, reliable service, and operational flexibility. Over time, we have established a stable foundation based on an asset-light model, a capable fleet, and access to global routes.

This IPO represents a meaningful step in our growth. It will support our efforts to expand the fleet and extend our operational network. The proposed addition of aircraft through long-term dry lease arrangements, along with improved financial flexibility, will help us meet the increasing demand for efficient, time-sensitive air travel. We are committed to building on this progress in a structured and sustainable manner.”

Mr. Vivek Vaishnav, Director of Vivro Financial Services Private Limited said,

“We are proud to be associated with FlySBS Aviation on its IPO journey. The company operates in a niche yet fast-evolving segment of the aviation industry that is witnessing increased demand for non-scheduled and on-demand charter services, especially among corporates, HNIs and diplomatic circles. With growing global mobility, time-critical business needs and heightened preference for personalized air travel, the private aviation sector is projected for substantial growth.

The company's asset-light model, strategic fleet mix and compliance-driven operations provide it with a strong competitive edge. The planned fleet expansion through long-term dry lease arrangements is well-aligned with industry trends that favour operational flexibility and capital efficiency. We believe this IPO will strategically position the company to deepen its market presence, enhance operational capabilities, and capture a greater share of the expanding luxury and business aviation space.”

