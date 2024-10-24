FM Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes strategic multilateralism at Bretton Woods Institutions event in Washington DC

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted India's stance on strategic multilateralism during a panel discussion on "Bretton Woods Institutions at 80: Priorities for the Next Decade."

The event, organized by the Center for Global Development (CGD), took place on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings 2024.

The Ministry of Finance posted on X, "Prime Minister @narendramodi once said India's priority is not to impose its dominance. India has followed policy of strategic and peaceful multilateralism. India has always stood in favour of multilateral institutions. Multilateral institutions should focus on their core competencies and strengthen themselves for the global good. Shaping the future is one very ambitious goal which we need to follow and we need to have Bretton Woods institutions work on that. -@nsitharaman in Washington DC, USA. @IndianEmbassyUS"

The discussion saw participation from prominent figures, including Lawrence Summers, President Emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor at Harvard University; Carlos Cuerpo, Minister of Economy, Trade, and Business of Spain; and Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation of Egypt.

Ministry of finance posted on X, "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman with panellists Mr. @LHSummers , President Emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University: @carlos_cuerpo, Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, Spain: @RaniaAlMashat , Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Egypt, during the discussion on the 'Bretton Woods Institutions at 80: Priorities for the Next Decade', organised by the Center for Global Development @CGDev on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF #AnnualMeetings2024, in Washington DC, today."

During the session, Sitharaman emphasized the need for Bretton Woods institutions, which include the World Bank and the IMF, to evolve in line with global realities and refocus on their core objectives.

The panellists deliberated on reforms to enhance the relevance and effectiveness of these institutions in tackling challenges such as climate change, financial stability, and development finance over the coming decade.

