Focus Lighting & Fixtures Delivers INR 42 Cr Consolidated Total Income in Q1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited.(NSE – FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated Standalone Particulars (₹ Cr) Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 Q1 FY26 Q1 FY25 Total Income 42.11 55.28 41.03 31.28 EBITDA 4.95 12.05 4.29 4.77 EBITDA Margin (%) 11.76 21.80 10.46 15.25 Net Profit 2.16 9.07 1.55 2.45 Net Profit Margin (%) 5.12 16.41 3.78 7.82 Diluted EPS (₹) 0.33 1.36 0.23 0.36

Q1 FY26 Consolidated – Other Key Highlights

Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:

Retail Lighting: ₹ 28.30 Cr

Home Lighting: ₹ 8.08 Cr

Infrastructure: ₹ 4.87 Cr

Railways: ₹ 0.19 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, “We are pleased with the progress made during the quarter, the recent project wins from reputed clients and the addition of a key government empanelment reflect our continued focus on quality, reliability, and customer-centric solutions. The completion of our stake acquisition in Xandos Lighting marks a strategic step forward in strengthening our design-led lighting capabilities.

The lighting industry is evolving rapidly, with growing emphasis on energy-efficient solutions and the integration of smart technologies. In India, rising urbanization and infrastructure development are driving increased adoption of LED lighting, creating a favorable environment for sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our offerings, leveraging industry trends, and deepening our presence across both institutional and infrastructure segments. Our long-term focus is on delivering innovative lighting solutions that align with market needs and support our growth journey.”

Q1 FY26 Result Highlights of Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited

Secures Contracts Secured three commercial lighting contracts worth ₹9.11 Cr from Marwadi Educare Foundation, Avid AV Technologies, and Lightalive Solutions for the supply of lighting fixtures. Acquires 100% Stake in Xandos Acquired the remaining 49% stake in Xandos Lighting, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. Empanelled for Government Projects by the Gujarat R&B Department Empanelled by Gujarat's R&B Department for FY25–26, Focus Lighting's “PLUS LIGHT TECH” and “TRIX” products are now eligible under Category III for various government infrastructure projects. New Order Secured a ₹10.5 Cr order from L&T Construction Division for the supply of advanced LED lighting and fixtures, to be executed over eight months.

