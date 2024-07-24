Focus Lighting & Fixtures Unveils Trix Landscape Lighting Range

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announces the launch of its latest product line, the Trix Landscape Lighting Range. This new collection represents a significant expansion in the company's offerings, underlining its commitment to providing comprehensive lighting solutions for both residential and hospitality sectors.

The Trix Landscape Lighting Range is designed to transform outdoor spaces with a harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal. The product line includes a diverse selection of lighting solutions, such as bollards, wall washers, and garden spikes, each crafted to enhance the beauty and utility of landscapes and gardens. This launch extends the company's TRIX brand, which has traditionally focused on indoor architectural lighting, into the vibrant outdoor lighting segment.

The new range of luminaires has been meticulously designed by leading product designers from Germany, renowned for their expertise in lighting design. This international collaboration is supported by a proficient team of Indian professionals, ensuring that the products meet global standards while being tailored to the specific needs of the Indian market.

Focus continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its patented technology in outdoor facade lighting. This forward-thinking approach positions the company as an industry leader, offering cutting-edge solutions that cater to diverse lighting needs, including retail, home, railway, and outdoor landscapes.

The Trix Landscape Lighting Range is now available for the domestic market and is set to establish a new standard in outdoor lighting solutions. Customers can expect the same high quality and reliability that they have come to associate with the TRIX brand.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "We are incredibly excited about the launch of the Trix Landscape Lighting Range, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to become a comprehensive provider of lighting solutions. Our continuous investments in technology and design, paired with our unwavering commitment to quality, enable us to offer products that not only meet but exceed customer expectations. This new range under the TRIX brand reflects our dedication to innovation and our deep understanding of lighting technology, ensuring efficiency, excellent colour rendition, and reliability. The Trix Landscape Lighting Range exemplifies our efforts to deliver superior lighting solutions that fulfil the highest standards of luminous intensity, maintenance ease, and glare-free performance."

