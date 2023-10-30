Focus Lighting Q2 FY24 Net Profit Surges 109 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q2 FY24.

Consolidated Key Financials at a Glance:

Q2 FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 57.86 crore, YoY growth of 42.48 %

* EBITDA of Rs 13.11 crore, YoY growth of 57.79 %

* EBITDA Margin of 22.65 %, YoY growth of 220 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 9.61 crore, YoY growth of 109.39 %

* Net Profit Margin of 16.61 %, YoY growth of 523 Bps

* EPS Of Rs 7.34, YoY growth of 62.03 %

H1 FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 110.84 crore, YoY growth of 64.10 %

* EBITDA of Rs 25.88 crore, YoY growth of 123.35 %

* EBITDA Margin of 23.35 %, YoY growth of 619 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 18.78 crore, YoY growth of 174.86 %

* Net Profit Margin of 16.64 %, YoY growth of 683 Bps

* EPS Of Rs 14.34, YoY growth of 112.76

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "We are pleased to report significant achievements, characterized by substantial growth in both revenue and net profit. The robust demand witnessed across our diverse business verticals has played a pivotal role in driving this growth. Our unwavering dedication to product development and research remains a cornerstone of our success.

Government support has also played a vital role in stimulating investments in railways, infrastructure, historical site restoration, and the retail industry, providing us with substantial opportunities. Furthermore, the growing awareness and preference among consumers for innovative lighting solutions are poised to further boost demand.

Our impressive increase in EBITDA and net profit can be primarily attributed to our relentless focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization measures. We have every confidence that our innovative product offerings will continue to fuel remarkable growth throughout the remainder of the year."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor