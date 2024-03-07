Follow the footprints of the latest release by Reetu Goyal Kansal to pave your path to unconventional wealth, published by Beeja House

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 7: "I believe that whatever you seek outside lies within you only." The recently published book, The Unconventional Way to Wealth, by Reetu Goyal Kansal is a thought-provoking and enlightening book that delves into the Art of Investment, the 5 steps to be extraordinarily wealthy , and the activation of The Wealth Creation Formula within, providing readers with a roadmap to achieving extraordinary wealth in an unconventional way. In a rapidly changing world where traditional financial advice often falls short, "The Unconventional Way to Wealth'' challenges the status quo and provides readers with the tools and insights to tap into the infinite wealth within and create extraordinary wealth.

The book challenges traditional notions of wealth creation and self investment by presenting a fresh perspective on building sustainable wealth. Drawing on years of experience in finance and a keen understanding of human psychology, the author explores unconventional yet highly effective strategies for amassing wealth and financial success. Framed around three cornerstones, per se, The Art of Investment, the 5 steps to be extraordinary wealthy , and Activating the Wealth Creation Formula Within, the book aims to channel a step-by-step process of investing in yourself to unlearn social conditioning, formulating your aim of being to shift your identity, and unleashing your hidden potential to create a new reality.

The book delves into the world of self - investment, shedding light on unconventional and innovative self-investment strategies that have proven successful for those willing to take risks, do the inner work and think beyond the norm. By focusing on these interconnected elements, readers can achieve a more holistic and sustainable form of wealth.

"The Unconventional Way to Wealth" is not a book about personal finance; it is a guide to transforming one's mindset and approach to wealth. The author offers actionable advice and a self - analysis questionnaire to inspire readers to step out of their comfort zones, invest in themselves and embark on a journey towards financial prosperity.

The author, Reetu Goyal Kansal is a leading Wealth Consciousness Coach and Feminine/ Masculine Energy Expert, who helps you to integrate your powerful energy with strategy, activate your super power and release your hidden blocks to create a wealthy and successful life, at any stage, grade, or income level. She believes, "Our greatest enemy is not our limiting beliefs but our own lack of awareness and ignorance about our own creative potential that generates a real freedom to actto stand alone and generate new possibilities." In her search, she wrote this book and created her 5-step formula that helps people to create a wealthy and successful life effortlessly by unlocking and tapping into their true potential.

To take her initiative forward she has created a program that will help the participants find clarity about their hidden money blocks, activate their super power and transform their ways of working that leaves them feeling energised and in alignment rather than burned out They will be able to define their definition of a Wealthy life once and for all. They will experience a shift from a space of "not enough," to "enough-ness" and clear up past issues that may have stopped or limited them, and start living in higher consciousness having an abundant mindset. The program aims at channeling the flow of energy in the right direction, overcoming fears and letting go of the resistance, breaking toxic cycles and attracting the right opportunities, people and places into your life.

The Founder and CEO of Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/), Geetika Saigal opines, "This book is a game-changer. The author in her masterpiece has shared the unconventional strategies and insights that can help you break free from the shackles of financial mediocrity and lead you towards an extraordinary life of financial abundance. It's time to think outside the box and take control of your financial future."

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting your financial journey, this book is a valuable resource for those seeking extraordinary financial success and are unwilling to compromise on big financial success.

"The Unconventional Way to Wealth'' is an essential read for anyone looking to create sustainable wealth, secure their financial future and unlock their full potential for wealth creation.

The book is available in paperback and hardback versions on Amazon.

Buy Now: https://www.amazon.in/Unconventional-Wealth-REETU-GOYAL-KANSAL/dp/9395266899/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2IOWXCFWP3SBQ&keywords=reetu+goyal+kansal&nsdOptOutParam=true&qid=1699427094&sprefix=reetu+goyal+kansal%2Caps%2C188&sr=8-1

