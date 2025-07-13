Food businesses asked by FSSAI not to file false, misleading annual returns

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Food safety regulator FSSAI has asked all Food Business Operators to ensure absolute accuracy in all their annual return submissions, reiterating that providing false or misleading information will attract severe penalties.

Compliance with requirements is paramount for safe food ecosystem, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, the FSSAI wrote to the food safety units of all the states and sensitised about the must-be-followed compliances.

FSSAI had in December 2020 mandated the filing of Annual Returns for 2020-21 onwards exclusively through the online FoSCoS platform.

Since then, the submission rate has significantly improved, FSSAI said in its communication the states and UTs.

These annual returns capture key information, including mandatory production details and currently non-mandatory compliance-related data.

To verify the credibility of the information, all Licensing Authorities must scrutinize the Annual Returns submitted by eligible FBOs under their respective jurisdictions.

Further, in case of detection of any discrepancies, inconsistencies, or false declarations upon scrutiny, necessary actions shall be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and applicable regulations.

Further, FSSAI had in January 2024 introduced the provision in FoSCoS for FBOs to revise/update the already submitted Annual Returns to rectify inadvertent mistakes.

"All FBOs eligible for filing Annual Return are hereby reminded that submission of accurate and complete information in the Annual Return is mandatory. In cases where any correction or update is required, FBOs are advised to avail the revision/update facility at the earliest as per the timelines and fee structure prescribed in the said order," reads the FSSAI communication to the states dated July 7.

"It is further reiterated that furnishing false or misleading information shall attract penalty under Section 61 of the FSS Act, 2006; therefore, timely correction of errors is essential to avoid penal action," the July 7 order further reads.

