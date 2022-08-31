FOREVER LIVING PRODUCTS Conferred with the Brand of the Decade Awards at the Prestigious GOAL FEST 2022 By Herald Global

Mr. Harish Singla Country Sales Manager along with Mr. Vishal Tibrewal Receiving the Brand of the Decade Award

August 31: An afternoon soiree was hosted to honour FLP with the BRAND OF THE DECADE AWARDS at the GOAL FEST 2022 at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. Since 1978, Forever Living Products has been dedicated to seeking out nature’s best sources for health and beauty and sharing them with the world. They have a passion for helping others look better and feel better and pride that comes from doing things a little differently.

FLP was awarded in the category “Marketing Meisters”, which was specially curated to felicitate various entrepreneurs who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. The Prestigious award was received by Mr. Harish Singla, Country Sales Manager, in recognition of outstanding customer recall and efforts in successfully creating loyalty and trust among the target group.

On occasion, Mr. Singla said, “I would like to thank Goal Fest 2022 for conferring this award to FLP. I will like to dedicate this to millions of people in over 160 countries who have discovered the benefits of Forever’s aloe vera products to help them and their families look better and feel better. Forever is dedicated to helping the world by improving lives through our products and opportunity. “

The Brand of the Decade awards given to FLP indicates the brands that have achieved consistency with brand equity over the last ten years by making numerous changes and tactical shifts in order to retain the strategic thrust and objectives. With innovations and ideations, these brands have become successful in harnessing customer attention and ongoing loyalty to ensure growth

GOAL FEST 2022 is an Initiative to felicitate the achievements of the visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads playing a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contributions.

About FOREVER LIVING PRODUCTS

Since 1978, Forever Living Products has been dedicated to seeking out nature’s best sources for health and beauty and sharing them with the world. They have their own aloe fields, manufacturing facilities, research and development, quality control laboratories and even our own distribution channels. They use clinically tested ingredients with innovative technology.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor