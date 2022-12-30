Former CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar's son Arjun's wedding cancelled

The wedding of former CEO and Managing Director of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar's son Arjun Kochhar has been cancelled. The wedding was cancelled due to the arrest of Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar over a loan fraud case.Former CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar's son's wedding cancelled. Their arrest has adversely impacted the marriage of their son, Arjun Kochhar. According to reports, Arjun Kochhar's marriage's functions were planned between January 15 and January 18, in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer's two high-end hotels. However, due to the arrest, the marriage stands cancelled for now.The Kochhar's have two children. Their daughter Aarti got married in 2014. Arjun is the younger child of Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar.Arjun had completed her graduation from the prestigious Yale University. He also worked for the management giant McKinsey and Company in the United States' New York for two years. He was a business analyst.

His Linked in profile says he worked as an investment banking summer analyst at Citi Bank in Mumbai.According to media reports, the Kochhar family on Thursday extended a WhatsApp invite to their relatives and friends for cocktails and dinner at Mumbai's Taj Palace to celebrate the wedding of Arjun with Sanjana.However, it stands cancelled now.The family has also cancelled the event management company as well. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the couple had booked 150 luxury cars to ferry guests to and from the two hotels in the Rajasthan city.The event company had been preparing for the wedding for the last three months. The preparations were being finalised before they were arrested.A special CBI court here on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 in connection with a loan fraud case.The Kochhars were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last Friday.Dhoot was arrested on Monday. The three were produced before special judge S.H. Gwalani at the end of their earlier remand on Thursday. The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, did not seek their custody further.The court then sent all the three accused to judicial custody till January 10, 2023.The CBI had named the Kochhar and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, SupremeEnergy Private Limited(SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) andVideocon Industries Limited, as accused in its FIR registered in 2019 under IndianPenal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to companies of the Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

