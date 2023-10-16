Formidium Employees Show Remarkable Enthusiasm in Blood Donation Camp

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16: Imbued with the spirit of service and cooperation, Formidium organized a blood donation drive on October 14th at its campus in association with Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital (SDMH).

As there are many benefits of blood donation and its necessity for humanity, the employees of Formidium participated enthusiastically in the blood donation camp. SDMH brought their mobile van, and many employees donated blood at this camp. The blood collected from it was safely stored and preserved. This blood will be used for patients in emergency medical transfusions in various circumstances.

Formidium has been taking such initiatives regularly for the welfare of humanity and requests everyone to keep donating blood so that patients facing medical emergencies have a comfortable option to get the blood they need, potentially saving their lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor