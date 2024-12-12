Foundation for MSME Clusters Hosts International Conference on "Just Transition to Net Zero - Role of Bamboo in the SAARC Region"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 12: The Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC) is proud to host an international conference titled "Just Transition to Net Zero - Role of Bamboo in the SAARC Region" on December 17th, 2024, at Deventure Sarovar Portico, Kapas Hera, New Delhi. This event is part of the project "Promoting Integrated Bamboo-Based Enterprise Development among SAARC Countries," implemented since 2017 with support from the SAARC Development Fund. Spanning Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal, this initiative is led by partners including Women's Economic Empowerment Rural Development Program (Afghanistan), BRIF (Bangladesh), Tarayana (Bhutan), FMC (India), and ABARI (Nepal), with FMC also serving as the technical advisor.

The conference will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, financial institutions, and civil society representatives to collaborate on leveraging bamboo as a tool for sustainable development in the SAARC region. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, has been invited as the Chief Guest. Distinguished guests include Pasha Patel, Chairman, State Agricultural Price Commission, Maharashtra, as the Guest of Honor; and Ajay Shankar, Chairman, Foundation for MSME Clusters, who will also share his invaluable expertise during the sessions.

A key highlight of the event will be the case presentations by SDF Project Partners from Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, showcasing their learnings and exploring future pathways. Additionally, three thought-provoking panel discussions will delve into the role of industries, financial institutions, and civil society in advancing the bamboo sector. Moderated by distinguished journalists and experts, these panels will feature industry stalwarts such as Dalmia Cement, Nayara Energy, and Hindalco Industries; representatives from NABARD, SIDBI, and HDFC CSR; and policy and research experts from the National Bamboo Mission and Forest Research Institute.

This conference offers participants an exceptional opportunity to share and showcase their commitment to sustainable practices, explore new avenues for bamboo sector development, and contribute to crafting a regional strategy for achieving net zero goals through bamboo-based innovations. Bringing together CSR heads, researchers, buyers, and artisans, the event aims to create a collaborative roadmap for sustainable development in the SAARC region.

For information about FMC, please visit www.fmc.org.in.

