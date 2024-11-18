Foundations of Success: IIM Rohtak Marks 15 Years of Leadership and Innovation

Rohtak (Haryana) [India] November 18: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak celebrated its 16th Foundation Day. The event highlighted the outstanding achievements of the director, faculty, staff, and students. The celebration highlighted the institute’s notable milestones, including advancements in research and the successful implementation of academic and professional programs. Shri Arvind Saxena, Former Chairman of UPSC, was the Chief Guest, and Major General Amit Talwar, VSM, General Officer Commanding, served as the Guest of Honor. The day featured inspiring speeches, a panel discussion, and cultural performances, attended by over 350 students.

The event began with a welcome address by Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director of IIM Rohtak, celebrating the institute's progress over 15 years. Prof. Sharma encouraged independent thinking and discussed the benefits of decentralized decision-making in fostering innovation and adaptability. He emphasized the importance of preserving cultural values, maintaining discipline, and upholding individual integrity as core principles for personal and institutional growth. Prof. Sharma urged students to think independently and avoid the influence of “neo-colonialism,” where superpowers shape thoughts and decisions.

After Prof. Sharma’s address, Shri Arvind Saxena, Former Chairman of UPSC, delivered an inspiring speech on the importance of information technology and adaptability. He explained how IT has transformed communication and decision-making, making processes faster and more efficient. He highlighted that meaningful progress arises from addressing genuine needs and managing change thoughtfully. His message reinforced the importance of embracing innovation and adaptability to drive growth and create a positive impact.

Building on the discussion, Major General Amit Talwar, VSM, General Officer Commanding, emphasized the values of Leadership, Discipline, and Resilience. He described leadership as inspiring action, discipline as turning vision into reality, and resilience as learning and growing through challenges, leaving the audience inspired to adopt these practices. These principles work together to foster success: “Leadership drives Discipline, Discipline supports Resilience, and Resilience enhances Leadership.”

The event continued its focus on adaptability and innovation with a panel discussion on ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset.’ The discussion featured accomplished industry leaders. The panelists shared their journeys, reflecting on the challenges of entrepreneurship and the vision that kept them motivated. They highlighted the significance of balancing risk, resilience, and innovation in navigating uncertainties and fostering long-term success. Their insights reinforced the event’s central themes of Leadership, Adaptability, and Personal Growth. The celebration concluded with vibrant cultural performances, showcasing the diverse talents of IIM Rohtak students and their commitment to creativity.

The event was a testament to the institute's key achievements, including its 12th ranking in the NIRF 2024 management category, a global ranking of 151+ in the QS World University Rankings 2024, and a consistent representation of 75% female students over the past four years. The event highlighted the institute’s groundbreaking achievements, such as being the first IIM to introduce the Five-Year Integrated (BBA-MBA) Programme in 2019 and the Five-Year Integrated Programme in Law (IPL) in 2021. Under the guidance of Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, the faculty and DPM students published 88 papers in 2023-24. IIM Rohtak takes pride in its community of 1600 students, with faculty members recognized among the top 2% of global researchers by Stanford University. The event signified the institution's enduring vision to inspire innovation, empower students, and contribute to societal progress through transformative education.

