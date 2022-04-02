Four ACE Engineering Academy students secured Air 1 at ESE 2021

Four ACE students created history achieving AIR 1 in Engineering Services Examination (ESE) in their respective fields of Engineering. Incidentally, all four are also toppers of their respective states. They prepared for ESE 2021 with ACE Engineering Academy and all four exude confidence and composure that is well beyond their age.

ESE is one of the toughest exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to recruit officers for the services which cater to the technical functions of the Government of India.

Here are the stories of these four ESE toppers from Ace Engineering Academy:

Vineet Kumar (AIR 1, Mechanical) hails from Karnal, Haryana. He completed his B.Tech from IIT Delhi, and joined a PSU after clearing GATE exam. According to Vineet, "My concepts were fresh and clear after GATE, but both competition and standard of questions were more difficult for ESE. I enrolled in ACE Engineering Academy where I attended their Exclusive Live Classes while the test series provided me with the progressive consistency I required to judge and improve my preparation."

Abhishek Kumar Sharma (AIR 1, Electrical), from the quaint town of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, made his first ESE attempt in 2018, but didn't make it to the final list till 2020. Learning from previous attempts, he attempted all the topics left out previously and enrolled at ACE and attempted all the provided test series. "Appearing for 30-40 ACE tests during preparation helped me increase my speed under exam's time constraints. Ace really helped me see where I was faltering and hence re-evaluated my study methods," stated Abhishek.

Kuldeep Yadav (AIR 1, Electronics & Communication) from Pune, Maharashtra, took the online test series and guidance from ACE Engineering Academy to prepare for ESE. Kuldeep mentioned, "They helped me revise and revise the syllabus and also changed my understanding of my own potential and helped me prepare according to my capabilities and perform better. I made my first attempt in 2020 but didn't secure any rank. So, this time around I sought out structured guidance to perform up to my potential."

Karthikay Kaushik (AIR 1, Civil) is from Delhi, and graduated from IIT Roorkee in 2019. Karthikay made it to the interview round in the first attempt, but didn't get selected due to cut-off. He said, "Determined to do better this time, I was enrolled in ACE ESE Mains Postal coaching. ACE Engineering Academy books were well equipped to give knowledge from all corners of the subject and are more relevant to the ESE exam. I figured I needed to improve my speed and accuracy so I took as many test series as I could take."

ACE Engineering Academy, in the past 26 years has become a household choice for coaching more than 10 lakh engineering students who aspire to crack India's toughest competitive exams.

ACE Engineering Academy with its student-centric test series and study materials has changed the face of coaching in the last few years. These four students are a testament to Prof. YV Gopala Krishna Murthy's unconventional and innovative teaching methods yielding desired results.

The Academy switched to a hybrid model in 2020 offering both online and offline classes in order to provide top-tier coaching to all engineering aspirants who were seeking guidance. ACE has worked on building new technological capabilities and focused on building a new test preparation platform with capabilities such as recorded classes, live classes, Online Test Series, and doubt solving. The Ace Online platform also leverages data science and machine learning to implement their coaching methodology and deliver the best possible results for their students.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor