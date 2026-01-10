Fourrise Premier League (FPL) Launches Season 1 with 'Play for a Cause' Vision

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10: FOURRISE Sports LLP officially launched the first season of the Fourrise Premier League (FPL) - Hyderabad on Friday night, January 9, 2026, at the Tech Mahindra Auditorium, HITEC City. The grand launching ceremony marked the formal announcement of Hyderabad's biggest professionally managed corporate cricket league, built on the philosophy of "Play for a Cause."

The official FPL poster was unveiled by Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, who attended the event as the Chief Guest, in the presence of senior corporate leaders, sports administrators, and dignitaries. Paidi Rakesh Reddy, Hon'ble MLA, Armoor, also graced the occasion and extended his support to the league's vision of promoting corporate sports alongside social responsibility.

The league is founded and promoted by Mr. Nangi Devendar Reddy, Chairman & Founder, and Dr. Sriprakash Vinnakota, Founder & President, FOURRISE Sports LLP, with a vision to build a transparent, professionally managed corporate cricket ecosystem across the Telugu States.

Several FPL Board Members who attended the launch include Mr. Krish Chinthaluri, Founder & Chairman, IKON and Chief Operations Officer, FOURRISE Sports LLP; Mr. Mohit Kumar Fruitwala, Director, Yeldam Pvt Ltd & Freight Child Foundation; Ms. Jayalalitha Akurathi, Director - Operations & Business Performance, Y-Axis Solutions Pvt Ltd; Mr. M. Suresh, former Ranji & Duleep Trophy cricketer and BCCI-NCA Level-2 Coach; Mr. Venka Reddy, Chief People Officer, QualiZeal and former HR Head at Infosys and Coforge; and Mr. PCS Reddy, senior administrative leader associated with Hyderabad Security Council initiatives. Other advisory council members were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nangi Devendar Reddy, Chairman & Founder, FOURRISE Sports LLP, said "The Fourrise Premier League is envisioned as a trusted and professionally managed corporate cricket platform that promotes fitness, teamwork, and fair play while strengthening grassroots sports culture across the Telugu States. Through FPL, we aim to unite corporates with purpose and pride."

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sriprakash Vinnakota, Founder & President, FOURRISE Sports LLP, stated "FPL is built on the core values of professionalism, transparency, and sportsmanship. With strong institutional support and social commitment, we look forward to creating a high-quality league experience that delivers both sporting excellence and meaningful community impact."

Tournament Schedule & Participation:

The Fourrise Premier League Season 1 will be held from 24th January to 26th April, 2026, featuring 96 teams, 1,440 corporate players, and 100+ corporates from IT, Pharma, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Energy, Government departments, and PSUs. The league is expected to draw 20,000+ spectators and achieve 2 million+ digital outreach through live streaming and media coverage.

Tournament Format & Stages:

FPL Season 1 will be conducted in multiple stages:

- League Stage: 96 teams divided into 16 pools of 6 teams each, with every team playing 5 league matches

- Knockout Stage: Top 16 teams qualify

- Pre-Quarterfinals: 8 matches

- Quarterfinals: 4 matches

- Playoffs: 2 semifinals

- 3rd Place Playoff: 1 match

- Final: Championship match to crown the winner

Matches will be hosted across 8 cricket grounds in Hyderabad, with MSK Ground as the primary venue. Additional venues and dates will be announced shortly.

Prizes & Awards:

- Winner: ₹2,00,000

- Runner-Up: ₹1,00,000

- 3rd Place: ₹75,000

- 4th Place: ₹50,000

Individual awards include Man of the Series, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, and Best Wicketkeeper, along with premium cricket gear such as English willow bats, complete cricket kits, shoes, pads, and gloves.

Player Benefits & Facilities:

All participating teams and players will receive:

Official team jerseys and track pants

- Qualified umpires with live scoring

- Standard match balls and professional equipment

- Medical support, first aid, and physiotherapist on call

- YouTube live streaming coverage

- Snacks and refreshments

- Guaranteed minimum five league matches per team

- Trophies, medals, and participation certificates

- Corporate networking and inter-company bonding opportunities

Play for a Cause:

FPL is committed to social impact through four core pillarssupporting hearing-impaired children and adults, women empowerment, women's self-defence, and rural sports development. The league's NGO partner, Maurya Foundation, will work closely with FPL to implement these initiatives.

The Fourrise Premier League Season 1 is powered by Microcare ENT Super Speciality Hospital and Bharath Pravasi. YELDAM is the Official Food Partner, while Mayura Foundation is supporting the league's community and social outreach initiatives.

Former Indian cricketer and former Chief Selector of the Indian National Cricket Team, MSK Prasad, has been appointed as Chief Advisor, lending strategic guidance and credibility to the league.

Backed by strong leadership, corporate partnerships, and a purpose-driven vision, Fourrise Premier League Season 1 is set to redefine corporate cricket and establish itself as a benchmark sporting platform in the Telugu States.

