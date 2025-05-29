FPSB India and NPS Trust Sign MoU to Boost Financial Literacy and Retirement Planning

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 29: In a landmark step towards empowering Indians with crucial financial education andretirement planning awareness, FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd., and the NPS Trust (National Pension System Trust) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on nationwide financial education and retirement planning outreach programs.

The collaboration will include joint campaigns, co-branded learning resources, webinars, and capacity-building efforts aimed to educate individuals, employers, and financial intermediaries on how to better plan one's retirement. The initiative aligns with the larger vision of strengthening long-term financial security and empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions throughout their life stages. This collaboration aims to emphasize the importance of planning one's second innings to ensure a fulfilling post-retirement lifestyle - one that is rich in exploration, purpose, and new experiences.

Speaking about the MoU signing Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India said, "At FPSB India, we believe that financial education is not just a life skillit is a life changer. This MoU with NPS Trust is a powerful opportunity to integrate retirement planning as a central theme of personal finance education and reach diverse segments of society with credible, action-oriented guidance."

This strategic partnership aims to enhance the public's understanding of retirement planning and personal finance, especially among institutions, enterprises, government bodies, and the general public. The MoU marks a crucial milestone in India's journey toward building a financially resilient and retirement-ready population.

The MoU reinforces the commitment of both organizations to the Government of India's vision of financial inclusion and ViksitBharat by providing the tools, resources, and knowledge to plan and secure one's financial future.

Key initiatives under this collaboration include:

* Joint Awareness Campaigns on NPS, NPS Vatsalya, APY, and other PFRDA-regulated schemes via seminars, digital outreach, and workshops.

* Targeted Outreach to institutions, enterprises, government bodies, and the general public to promote retirement planningawareness.

* Information Exchange & Research Collaboration to develop high-quality, relevant financial education content.

As the collaboration unfolds, both FPSB India and NPS Trust are committed to delivering impactful programs that not only raise awareness but also build confidence and actionable knowledge among citizens about financial planning, retirement solutions, and long-term wealth creation.

