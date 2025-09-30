FPSB India Celebrates World Financial Planning Day; To Host Multiple Campaigns Across the Country to Raise Awareness of Financial Planning

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), along with other global network organisations, is pleased to announce the ninth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD), taking place on 8 October 2025. This global event leverages the talents and skills of more than 230,000 CFP® professionals worldwide, including 3,215 CFP® professionals in India, to highlight the pivotal role financial planning plays in empowering people to take control of their financial well-being. World Financial Planning Day also coincides with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week (WIW) from 6 to 12 October 2025.

As part of these global celebrations, FPSB India will kickstart the celebrations with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a Bell Ringing Ceremony at the BSE, Mumbai premises. It's symbolic of FPSB India's commitment to supporting FPSB Ltd.'s worldwide efforts in promoting financial literacy and empowering individuals to build financially resilient futures.

"Celebrated across continents, World Financial Planning Day shines a spotlight on the power of financial planning and of working with a financial planner who has committed to rigorous standards of professionalism and to putting clients' interests first," said FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP®. "FPSB's Value of Financial Planning Global Consumer Research shows people who work with a financial planner, like a CFP® professional, report a higher quality of life, more financial confidence and resilience, and more financial satisfaction - World Financial Planning Day is the perfect occasion for everyone to discover why."

Last year, the campaign achieved an estimated global audience reach of more than 580 million people through financial education events and campaigns across 20 territories around the world united to celebrate World Financial Planning Day. Building on last year's success, the 2025 WFPD campaign in India will include a variety of digital campaigns including social media awareness programs about the importance of financial wellbeing and futuristic outlook on investments; financial educational events with academia and industry; communication and outreach campaigns focusing on life goals such as financial planning for a child's education, marriage, buying a home, parenthood, retirement planning, and more.

"Around the world, our network of organizations and CFP® professional community are uniting with a shared purpose - to empower people to take control of their financial well-being, now and in the future. Through coordinated financial education events and outreach efforts, we are championing the value of financial planning and helping individuals make confident, informed decisions that lead to better lives," added De Gori. "We look forward to hosting our ninth annual World Financial Planning Day, alongside IOSCO's World Investor Week, to raise awareness of the wide-ranging benefits of financial planning."

