Framed Media Commences its Offline Journey with On-site Office at D21 Corporate Park, Dwarka

Delhi-NCR-based digital agency has been delivering valuable information across multiple segments of finance as well as technical troubleshooting for the past seven years. They had been operating on a work-from-home model since its inception. The company has made some decent progress in these years, which has motivated them to take this growth to the next level via its recently established workspace in D-21 Corporate Park, Dwarka, New Delhi.

The company has been involved in churning out quality content on three core verticals, majorly focusing on technology, finance, and lifestyle, which has helped them build a large and loyal audience base. The idea behind this on-site transition is to provide the much-needed boost that takes an organization to the platform where trust and growth become evident characteristics of its very being. Picking up the torch from where major establishments lost hope when the pandemic hit the economy, this cumulative in-office and remote team of 70+ content creators seem optimistic for the near future.

Prioritizing reader satisfaction and goodwill over revenue, Framed Media has created a digital universe of its own. Their technical troubleshooting initiative, Techcult, has assisted thousands of users who have become stuck in the never-ending loop of their technology-connected world. Apart from this, their other venture, named , focuses on enlightening the youth about financial inclusion, microfinance, digital money, and cryptocurrency.

Sharing her thoughts on this step, the COO of Framed Media, Divya Sharma, said, "At Framed Media, our mission is growth, which encompasses the whole community, including our returning readers that have developed a great sense of trust in our services." "This faith is evident from the rampant multiplication in the organic traffic, viz. the number of visitors on their website, without being redirected from any paid sources or platforms." This achievement has provided the whole team with the satisfaction that their hard work is finally paying off as their work is gradually getting substantial recognition.

Being nonconformist to the idea of pursuing a core sector, Framed Media is expanding into a new avenue with its vertical, called Speeli, which is not bound by any restrictions of genre. Speeli's core objective is to summarize the thesis into short blogs, which they like to call "Speedy Lists," that can be retained by an average reader. As the synopsis is divided into specific categories, namely geography, health, history, nature, psychology, science, and such, the website is an appreciable interest-specific platform for all types of readers to stay updated.

Sharing his opinion on the changing nature of the content, Aditya Singh, CEO and Founder of Framed Media, said, "With a dramatic decrease in people's attention spans, there has been an exponential rise in short video content." Unfortunately, yet undoubtedly, it has taken a toll on everyone's overall knowledge and learning curve. We, at Framed Media, believe what consumes your mind becomes your life. As a result, we make every effort to transform learning methods to foster progressive and inquisitive minds that will propel the community forward as a whole."

Against all odds that gained ground during the pandemic, Framed Media proved that clarity in intent always leads to exemplary results. As this organization continues to focus on quality over quantity, its rise might be a little slow, but beyond any doubt, its digital content is bringing about a change with its trustworthy content produced by its dedicated team.

