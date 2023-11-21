"Framework to be created or if need be legislation, to fight deepfake threat": Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said his government was committed to safeguarding the people from misinformation including that generated through AI and deepfakes.

Speaking with ANI, the Minister for State for information technology said his government will continue to create frameworks, and if need be a new legislation will be brought in, to ensure that deepfakes or misinformation do not pose threats to Indians.

"We will continue to create a framework including, but not limited to if necessary, to new legislation to ensure that deepfakes or misinformation at large do not pose a threat, do not pose challenge to the safety and trust of the 1.2 billion Indians who will be on the Indian internet," Chandrasekhar said.

"While AI is a tool of empowerment, growth and innovation, we must not forget that there are people on the internet that use AI and other forms of misinformation to cause harm, to cause chaos in society, to cause disorder, to incite violence and deepfakes that are misinformation powered by AI is a very important, clear and present danger to the safety and trust of Indians who are using the internet and we have already worked very hard and created the IT Rules in April 2023," the minister said.

The minister's views come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the much-important threat to humanity through emerging technology like AI and deepfakes.

On November 17, speaking at the Diwali Milan programme held at BJP Headquarters here in New Delhi, PM Modi urged people to exercise caution over the rising threats of artificial intelligence in generating 'deepfakes'. Sharing a personal experience, he said he was surprised to see a fake video in which he was performing Garba.

"A big section of our country has no parallel option for verification. People often end up believing in deepfakes and this can create turmoil and unrest in society," he told the Diwali Milan gathering.

"I was wondering how well it was made as I never did garba after my schooling. My loved ones are also forwarding it. This is a matter of concern," PM added.

He added it was time to educate people about the negative sides of Artificial Intelligence.

Recently, Actor Rashmika Manndana was one of the victims of deepfakes. In a video, it was seen that a woman resembling Rashmika's face was entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

The actor had said it was a scary experience for her.

"I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused," she wrote on her Instagram timeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor