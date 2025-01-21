Framing India's Legacy: A Rare Photographic Journey from the 1850s to Today

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (T.R.I.S.) invites you on a visual odyssey with Part III of the "Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India" series, curated by Neville Tuli. This exhibition unveils an extraordinary collection of antiquarian and contemporary photographic prints, offering a kaleidoscopic view of India's cultural, natural, and historical heritage.

T.R.I.S., a custodian of an extensive knowledge base, embodies Neville Tuli's visionary commitment to redefining India Studies. By merging academic, scholarly, and experiential narratives, the series serves as a transformative portal to rediscover the essence of India.

Following the success of earlier exhibitions at the India International Centre Gallery (March 2024) and the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre (August 2024), Part III delves into the History of Photography in India since the 1850s. The showcase includes original and rare prints that capture the vibrancy of India's landscapes, architectural marvels, diverse cultures, human-animal-nature relationships, and pivotal moments in political photojournalism.

On 22 January 2025, the journey continues at the Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, at 6 PM, with a breathtaking display of works by photographic pioneers like Linnaeus Tripe, Samuel Bourne, and Lala Deen Dayal; pictorial masters like R.R. Bharadwaj and A.L. Syed; and modern luminaries such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Kanu Gandhi, and Raghu Rai. The exhibition also features cinematic and journalistic gems that capture the heartbeat of India's evolving narrative.

Adding to this immersive experience, visitors will gain exclusive access to a password-protected online archive of over 22,000 photographic prints, an invaluable resource of the T.R.I.S.

Step into this extraordinary confluence of art, history, and identity, where every image tells a timeless story.

