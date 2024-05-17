Franklin Sports and Indian Pickleball Association Forge Groundbreaking Partnership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 17: In a historic move set to revolutionize the world of pickleball, Franklin Sports, renowned leaders in sports equipment, have inked a monumental deal with the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), solidifying the Franklin x40 as the official match ball for IPA events.

The partnership announcement, heralded by Jared Franklin, Director-International Sales and Partnerships of Franklin Sports, marks a pivotal moment in the sport's trajectory. "Franklin is thrilled to join forces with IPA, the apex body fostering pickleball's growth in India," Franklin remarked. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to the sport's development and signifies a new era of innovation and excellence."

Manish Rao, Director of Franklin India and board Member of the Global Pickleball Federation, echoed Franklin's sentiments, emphasizing the significant role India plays in Franklin's strategic vision. "We have ambitious plans for India, and partnering with IPA, the largest nonprofit body dedicated to advancing pickleball in the region, aligns perfectly with our goals," Rao stated.

IPA president, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the promising future it heralds. "We are thrilled to join forces with Franklin Sports," Bhullar enthused. "This collaboration opens the door to exciting opportunities and underscores our mutual dedication to advancing pickleball on a global scale."

While the specifics of the deal remain confidential, rumors suggest a substantial investment from Franklin Sports, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to the sport's growth and development.

Franklin Sports:

Franklin Sports, founded in 1946, is a leading global brand in sports equipment, known for its innovative and high-quality products across a range of sports categories.

Indian Pickleball Association (IPA):

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) is the apex body for pickleball in India, dedicated to promoting the sport's growth, development, and accessibility across the country. IPA boasts of the largest number of affiliated states in India as well as largest number of professional and amateur players.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor