French company Safran ties up with HAL to produce LEAP engines' forged parts

New Delhi [India], June 19 : India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and French engine manufacturer, Safran Aircraft Engines, signed an agreement on Thursday for the industrialisation and production of rotating parts for LEAP engines.

According to a joint release by Safran Aircraft Engines and HAL, the agreement signed between the two companies supports government's "Make in India" policy and additionally follows the memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties in October 2023 to develop industrial cooperation in LEAP engine parts manufacturing, as well as the contract signed last February by both partners to produce forged parts.

"We are really proud to expand this long-standing partnership with Safran and to develop our industrial expertise in forging processes for Inconel parts for the LEAP program," said D K Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.

This agreement aims to support the strong growth of the Indian aerospace market and ensure the ramp-up of LEAP engines powering single-aisle civil aircraft.

Furthermore, Safran Aircraft Engines is developing a complete aerospace ecosystem based on the creation of new facilities in India and closer cooperation with its major Indian partners, such as HAL.

"This industrial cooperation is part of our roadmap to diversify our production sourcing and strengthen our industrial footprint in India, so as to support the growth of domestic air traffic with our LEAP engine and prepare for future requirements of the M88 engine powering the Rafale," said Dominique Dupuy, Safran Aircraft Engines' Purchasing VP.

Safran Aircraft Engines already has its presence in India, where it operates five production sites in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Goa. They already have a sixth site dedicated to maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of LEAP engines will open in Hyderabad by the end of the year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor