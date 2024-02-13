Freshers' hiring intent up 6 per cent in India, E-com & tech startups lead

New Delhi, Feb 13 The intent for hiring freshers in India has increased to 68 per cent in the first half (HY1) of 2024 (January-June 2024), up six per cent from HY1 2023, with e-commerce and tech startups leading, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to learning and employability solutions provider TeamLease EdTech, the overall hiring intent for all categories of job seekers has increased marginally to 79.3 per cent, implying a positive job market in the coming months for freshers.

The top three industries with the highest hiring intent for freshers are e-commerce and technology startups (55 per cent), engineering and infrastructure (53 per cent), and telecommunications (50 per cent).

"Our recent survey reveals employer confidence in India’s growth story. Organisations are more confident about their future path which reflects in their high confidence to recruit fresh talent and strengthen their talent pool," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

As per the report, roles such as Graphic Designer, Legal Associate, Chemical Engineer and Digital Marketing Executive are in high demand across industries for freshers.

The report also deep dived into the impact of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) on freshers’ job landscape.

Roles such as Software Developers, Technical Writers, Legal Assistants, Market Research Analysts, and Graphic Designers are expected to be transformed.

The report said that freshers need to proactively upgrade their skills and be open to working alongside generative AI to remain relevant and harness its potential.

"With generative AI automation set to transform workflows, freshers need to be prepared to collaborate effectively with AI systems," said Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business & COO of TeamLease EdTech.

Among cities, Bengaluru led the way with a hiring intent of 69 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 58 per cent and Chennai at 51 per cent. Delhi stands at 45 per cent, an increase of 2 per cent from HY2 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor