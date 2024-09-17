From Being the First Mall in Town to Becoming Faridabad's Premier Shopping Destination: Pebble Downtown Leads the Way

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], September 17: Positioned as a prime hub for retail and commercial expansion, Faridabad is an ever-growing city within NCR. Pebble Downtown Mall has made its presence and has become the first organized retail space in the city, promising to change the face of shopping and entertainment for locals, setting a new benchmark for excellence.

Pebble Downtown Mall, located NH - 2, Sector - 12 in Faridabad, strategically located in the heart of the city, has reshaped the retail landscape of Faridabad by bringing a world-class shopping and entertainment experience to the region. Pebble Downtown Mall has direct connectivity via the metro station through an air bridge; this mall will be the hub point for residents and the neighbouring cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and many more cities due to Faridabad's great connectivity, providing access to an excellent mix of shoppers and delivering national and international brands to them. The architectural concept is designed to be high-tech and a completely green building adhering to their environmental responsibility. The mall ensures ample parking lots, and the spaces here have been most carefully thought out to create flawless visitor experiences. It is a place providing retail experience, hosting a multiplex cinema, family-friendly gaming zones, and an arcade, along with a wide variety of dine-in options and renowned food outlets. Pebble Downtown Mall has a first-mover advantage in Faridabad, marking a milestone in the city's retail and entertainment sector. The mall is setting new standards for a modern-day shopping experience. Pebble Downtown Mall is the first mall in Faridabad to introduce renowned brands such as Le Marche, Lifestyle, and Starbucks to the city. It not only fills a significant gap in the market but also establishes itself as the go-to destination for residents and visitors seeking diverse retail and entertainment options.

Romi Garg, Director of Pebble Downtown Mall, says, "Pebble Downtown Mall is more than a retail development; it is the vision for the future of Faridabad. We're proud to be the first-ever organized shopping and entertainment destination for this dynamic city. Our green building is our effort towards environmental initiatives to make it a space for entertainment without a cost to future generations. The Pebble Downtown Mall represents a new age and modern leisure experience under one roof and will be a benchmark for what is possible in India's urban retail landscape."

Besides being a shopping mall, the Pebble Downtown Mall helps the Faridabad economy by generating employment and increasing footfall while encouraging local businesses. As a flagship project, the mall is expected to contribute further to the growth of infrastructure and real estate, which will transform this city into an international commercial hub within the NCR. Pebble Downtown Mall has set a new standard of excellence with its innovative approach and premium offerings for urban retail and entertainment in India.

