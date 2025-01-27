From Blinkit to Ziffi Chess: A new chess revolution set to cross 10 lakh users

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: The recent wins of Gukesh Dommaraju and Koneru Humpy at World Chess Championship 2024 were met with nationwide celebrations. Interest in chess as a sport is at an all-time high. However, chess enthusiasts still struggle to find new platforms to showcase their skills.

To captivate this interest and provide a unique platform for chess players, two IITB alumni and co-founders - Akshat Bansal and Aditya Dubey - founded Ziffi Chess. They worked as senior leaders at Blinkit - leading Blinkit's entry into 10-minute delivery - before starting Ziffi Chess.

Ziffi Chess has a unique quick-chess format where players can finish a game in 2 minutes, playing only 6 moves. Users get matched with other players across India, according to their skill-level. According to users, it's a great way to reduce their social media addiction.

"Growing up, I used to play chess all the time. But then I lost touch due to work and family responsibilities," said Muskan Badoria, a housewife from Indore. "Ziffi Chess lets me reconnect with my childhood passion. I've completely stopped wasting my time on reels now."

To get started, users can go to https://ziffichess.com/chess and download the game. In addition to 1-on-1 "battle mode" games, Ziffi also provides tournaments with exciting rewards.

"I'm passionate about chess so I spend a lot of time and effort practicing and playing in tournaments," said Abishek K, a young professional. "Ziffi gives me the opportunity to play challenging games anytime I want. It's a great way to improve my skills while having fun."

Ziffi Chess is set to cross 10 lakh users across India, making it the biggest chess platform of its kind. It has raised Rs8 crores, led by venture capital firm IndiaQuotient, to fuel their expansion.

If you're a chess enthusiast and want to know more about this game, you can visit their website - https://www.ziffichess.com/.

