From Bollywood Fanatics to Chai Lovers: happn Unveils Personalized 'Hobbies' Feature with Localised Passions to Stir Up Dating Adventures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: happn, the leading real-life dating app, is shaking things up with the launch of its exciting new Hobbies feature. This new update lets users create a personalised mixtape of their passions, from the delightfully quirky to the universally loved. The feature will suggest more than 183 hobbies with some hobbies custom-made especially for India.

happn Gets Real with User Survey

A recent survey by happn reveals some surprising insights into the dating world. While "Street Foodie" is a crowd-pleaser, especially among men, "Manga & Anime" captures a niche interest amongst the Indian singles.

Universal Appeal

Forget diamonds, in India, a shared love of chai is forever. This delightful drink emerged as a top choice across all ages and genders, with women aged 36+ showing the strongest preference (75%).

Age is Just a Number (Except When it Comes to F1)

While "Street Foodie" is a universal crowd-pleaser, particularly among men (78% in 26-35 and 82% in 36+ age groups), the "F1 Fanatic" flag appears to be more proudly waved by millennial women (24% in the 26-35 and 25% in the 36+ age groups).

Gen Z Gets Cultured

The happn survey found Gen Z women were more likely to embrace exchanging Spotify playlists (36%) and Camping (36%) as hobbies, while men of the same age group gravitated towards gaming (39%). Looks like swapping campfire stories for swapping playlists is the new way to spark connections.

Red Flag Alert

When it comes to dealbreakers, both men and women across the board agreed that snacking on "Sweet Popcorn" and declaring oneself as "Gossip Queen" were major turn-offs. 50% of the women in the 36+ group found gossip queen to be a big red flag while men (33%) in the same age group can't get past the choice of sweet popcorn. Telling spoilers by accident? More of a concern for younger women (43%) than men. And while "Punjabi Party Playlist" might seem harmless, it raises a slight eyebrow for some daters, particularly 36+ women (25%).

Pop

The survey also revealed some interesting personality quirks. "Night Owl" emerged as the most defining hobby, especially for Gen Z men (77%) and men in the 26-35 age group (81%). On the other hand, women aged 36+ (75%) were more likely to identify as "Couch Potatoes".

Bragging Rights

The survey also asked users which hobbies they'd be most excited about their partner having. Here, Bollywood Lover (49%) and Plant Parent (25%) received top billing across all ages and genders.

Pop Culture Passions & Niche Hobbies

90s Bollywood fanatics rejoice, This category showed strong preference, especially among women aged 26-35 (41%). Interestingly, "Mythology Nerds" held particular interest for men aged 36+ (33%). Women aged 26 to 35 (24%) and 36+ women (25%) are more likely to bond over true crime podcasts and dive deep into documentaries.

happn CEO and President, Karima Ben Abdelmalek said, "We created the 'Hobbies' feature to go beyond generic bios and spark real conversations. At happn, we are constantly innovating to bridge the gap between the digital and real-world aspects of dating. By showcasing passions, singles attract people who share similar interests and create a more authentic connection. The launch of 'Hobbies' reflects our commitment to fostering deeper connections based on shared interests and individuality. Our survey's insights add another layer to the mix, helping users navigate the sometimes confusing world of dating preferences. After all, who knew 'F1 Fanatic' would be such a hit with our 30+ female users age group."

Here are some of the most fun India-specific hobbies to add an extra oomph to your dating profile:

* Chai connoisseur

* Pani puri lover

* Magic Maggie maker

* Car-bar hopper

* Bollywood lovers only

* Punjabi party playlist

With these, happn encourages users to transform dating profiles into conversation starters, presenting a window into their unique personalities. So, ditch the generic and embrace the quirky.

