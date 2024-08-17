From Dance to Literature and Patriotism: Purna Chetana School's Elite World Records Achievements Celebrate Cultural Pride

VMPL

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 17: Purna Chetana Public School in Mysuru, guided by medical professionals, engineers, and entrepreneurs, celebrated its 11th anniversary with the "Purna Chetana World Records Festival 2024." From July 6 to August 13, students and teachers set 14 world records, certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy.

On August 4, 2024, 482 students from Purna Chetana Public School in Mysuru set a world record for the "Most Participants in a Multi-Genre Dance Performance at a Single Location in 2 Hours." Showcasing 35 traditional dance forms from across India, the students from LKG to Class X wore authentic costumes, used carefully chosen props, and performed with expert choreography. The event celebrated India's diverse cultural heritage, reflecting the school's dedication to preserving traditions. The performance included mesmerizing dances from North Eastern states and special forms like Paika from Jharkhand and Kathok Chenmo from Ladakh and many more.

The students faced challenges, such as sourcing costumes, which led to school authorities creating new ones under the guidance of veteran costume designer Ramachandra ji. Choreography was designed by actor-director and alumnus Supreeth R Bharadwaj, alongside the school's teachers.

A ballet honouring the sacrifice of Indian soldiers was a poignant highlight. It depicted the bravery and challenges faced by soldiers at the Kashmir border, emphasizing their ultimate sacrifice. The event, attended by a packed auditorium in Mysuru, marked a significant milestone in the school's history and was a memorable day for the heritage city.

According to school CEO B. Darshan Raj, the motivation behind this world record was to help people appreciate India's rich cultural heritage, particularly the unique traditions of the North Eastern states, known as the Seven Sister States. He stated, "Our students have once again demonstrated that Bharat is a land of diverse cultures, and we are all children of Maa Bharat Mata."

Purna Chetana Public School celebrated a remarkable literary achievement on August 4, 2024, with the launch of "Paat Shaala - Jeevan Yatra", a book featuring 189 non-fiction short stories written by 104 students. Lau Thien Poh, CEO for South Asia, and Ms. Toy Wan Ching from Singapore, representing Elite World Records, officiated the release. This accomplishment set a new world record for "Most Non-Fiction Short Stories Published by School Students in a Single Book". The project showcased the students' exceptional storytelling, critical thinking, and communication skills, honed through a rigorous evaluation process. This achievement has also paved the way for the school to be recognized as a model for innovative education, inspiring other institutions to follow suit.

On August 13, 2024, in celebration of the 78th Independence Day, Purna Chetana School set a world record with 501 participants creating the "Largest National Flag Made with Origami Balls." This massive flag, measuring 96 square meters (12 meters by 8 meters), was completed in just 4 hours and 5 minutes using 96,000 origami balls made from recycled paper, meticulously prepared by students over 60 days. Additionally, 383 students from Grades III to X performed a remarkable 5-minute, 10-second sports drill, blindfolded and holding the national flag, showcasing unity and patriotism.

Mysuru-Kodagu Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar praised the students, emphasizing the importance of fostering patriotism and value-based education for the country's growth. He congratulated the students on their achievements, recognized by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy, noting that these accomplishments would inspire students nationwide to cherish the values of unity, harmony, and peace.

Madhurya Ramaswamy, the school's chief administrator, emphasized that there is no concept more sacred than the idea of Indianness. She stressed that it is our collective responsibility to prepare students to carry forward the nation's future and uphold its legacy.

A distinguished gathering of esteemed guests assembled for a landmark event, with notable officials from Elite World Records in attendance. Among them were Lau Thien Poh, CEO for South Asia, and Ms. Toy Wan Ching, an adjudicator from Singapore. They were accompanied by Ambassadors Ameet K Hingorani and Dr. Satyasree Guptha, as well as adjudicators Bhavana N and Dr. Hanifa Banu, who travelled to be part of this significant occasion. The event also saw the presence of respected representatives from the Asian Records Academy, including Dr. A.K. Senthil Kumar, Dr. B. Siva Kumaran, and P.G. Prathiba, along with K.R. Venkateswaran and Dr. Jamuna Raju from the India Records Academy. The guests were deeply impressed and expressed their heartfelt admiration for the collective efforts.

The Purna Chetana World Records Festival 2024 concluded with remarkable success, achieving 9 team world records and 5 individual world records. This event highlighted the school's dedication to nurturing talent and preserving cultural heritage. Priyanka B, the principal, expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the students, teachers, and staff, and extended heartfelt thanks to the parents for their support, reinforcing the school's reputation as a leader in innovative education.

