From Ethical Hacking to Cyber Forensic Experts, Mohit Yadav is building an Army of cybersecurity experts in India

Mohit Yadav, a renowned cybersecurity expert (Ethical Hacker) and the founder of Craw Security, is setting up a team of skilled and dedicated cybersecurity professionals of the future. He aims to fight the ongoing cybersecurity issues in India by challenging attackers with his team of cybersecurity experts. "To beat a Hacker, we need to think like a Hacker," says Mohit.

While the digital revolution in the country has worked wonders for everyone, it has brought with it a shadow that needs to be tackled. A plethora of cybersecurity attacks, data breaches, fraud cases, and threats are reported on a regular basis across all major industries, including Government-led organizations. The country witnessed major cyber-attacks on AIIMS New Delhi Servers over the last 15 Days. Mohit believes that these attacks could have been avoided in the presence of skilled cybersecurity experts in India.

The cybersecurity issue is also affecting the daily lives of Indian citizens, hampering their sense of security. Looking at the current state of cybersecurity in the country, Mohit has taken the initiative to train as many skilled IT Security aspirants (Ethical Hackers) as possible to put up a tough fight against cyber criminals. He set up Craw Security, a cybersecurity consulting and training company that provides Diploma and certification courses revolving around cybersecurity. Craw allows learners to build a powerful Cyber skillset, become certified professionals, and get placed in some of the best companies in the world.

Mohit ensures that the courses offered at Craw Security are designed by cybersecurity experts with years of industry experience. Some of the most popular certification courses the company offers include EC-Council CEH Certified Ethical Hacker, AWS Cloud Security Certification, Web Application Security, CompTIA Security +, Offensive Security Certified Professional, etc.

A few popular One-year courses offered by Craw Security include:

- Linux Essentials

- Basic Networking

- Python Programming

- Certified Ethical Hacking

- Penetration Testing Expert

- Cyber Forensics Investigation

- Bug Bounty Hunting

- Web Application Security

- Mobile Application Security

- Endpoint Security

Craw Security is a partner of FutureSkills Prime, a MeitY - NASSCOM, Digital Skilling Initiative, while most courses are duly approved by the Government of India. Along with dedicated offline courses, it also offers online courses for learners willing to get trained remotely. Mohit and his team allow IT Security aspirants to appear for live online training as well as pre-recorded sessions that can be accessed at their convenience. Whatever the case is, Craw Security guides passionate learners every step of the way until they land their dream Infosec jobs.

Mohit believes that sound cybersecurity training will enhance the impact of digitization in the country. He says, "India's digital revolution has changed the country's digital landscape and people's habits in only a few years. Training young and passionate cybersecurity experts will provide the country with a virtual shield against unwanted hacking attacks, breaches, and infiltrations that hamper our future. With Craw Security, we aim to do our bit in making people and businesses feel a little more secure!"

