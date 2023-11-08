From Mobile Repairing to a 100 Crore+ Turnover Mobile Retail Chain Empire – The Mehta Agency Success Story

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Nilay Shah, The founder of Mehta Agency, started his journey in 2006 on Relief Road, Ahmedabad, with a small mobile phone repairing business. Today, Mehta Agency is Ahmedabad’s most Trusted mobile retail chain, with over 55 stores and a turnover of over 100 crores.

The secret of Nilay’s success is his innovative business model. He realized that the biggest challenge for mobile phone retailers is the high investment required in inventory. To address this challenge, he introduced a format where anyone can start a mobile store with an investment of just 8 lakhs, and he would provide them with 9 lakhs worth of stock. This offer became an instant hit, and soon enough, Mehta Agency stores were popping up all over Ahmedabad.

Nilay’s business model is beneficial for both the company and the retailers. Mehta Agency gets to expand its reach without having to invest in new stores, and the retailers get to start their own business with a relatively low investment.

Mehta Agency is also known for its competitive pricing and amazing offers on mobile phones and accessories. The company has a strong customer base in Ahmedabad, and it is known for its “Sabse Sasta, Apna Mehta” tagline.

In addition to its retail business, Mehta Agency has also been actively growing its online presence. The company has a strong Instagram presence, with over 220k+ followers. Mehta Agency uses its Instagram platform to share new product announcements, offers, and other relevant content with its customers.

Mehta Agency is a great example of how a small business can grow into a successful enterprise with the right business model and execution. Nilay’s story is an inspiration to entrepreneurs everywhere, and Mehta Agency is a role model for other mobile phone retailers.

Here are some key takeaways from Nilay’s success story:

Focus on solving a business problem – Nilay identified the high investment required in inventory as a major challenge for mobile phone retailers. He then introduced a business model that addressed this challenge and made it easier for people to start their own mobile stores. Build a strong team – Nilay has built a team of over 200 people who are passionate about helping customers find the right mobile phones and accessories at the best prices. Invest in marketing and branding – Mehta Agency has a strong online presence and a well-known brand in Ahmedabad. This has helped the company to attract new customers and expand its reach all over Ahmedabad.

If you are an entrepreneur looking to start your own business, Nilay’s story is an inspiration for you. By focusing on solving a business & customer’s problem, building a strong team, and focusing on marketing and branding, you can achieve great success.



Mehta Agency Stores are available in major areas of Ahmedabad like Maninagar, Isanpur, Bapunagar, Paldi, Juhapura, Sarkhej, Gandhinagar, Naroda, Chandekheda & many more. Visit today to get the best offers on Mobile Phones, Accessories, Smart LED, Air Conditioner, Washing Machine and much more. Mehta Agency also deals in corporate orders…



