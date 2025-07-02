From Spirits To Stocks: Piccadily Agro Now Listed On National Stock Exchange (NSE)

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 2: Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, one of India's fastest-growing alco-bev companies and the proud maker of internationally celebrated spirits such as Indri Single Malt Whisky, Camikara Pure Cane Juice Rum, Whistler Whisky and Cashmir Vodka, announced that its equity shares have been listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with effect from today, 2nd July 2025. The company will trade under the NSE symbol PICCADIL.

The company's shares are already actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under Scrip Code: 530305. With this forthcoming NSE listing, investors will be able to trade on both premier Indian stock exchangesBSE and NSE. This strategic move reflects Piccadily Agro's commitment to enhance shareholder value and improve accessibility and liquidity for a broader investor base.

"The NSE listing is a defining milestone in our journey, one that reflects not just our financial progress, but also our evolution into a future-forward, globally recognized Indian alco-bev company. As the company enters a new phase of accelerated momentum, our strategy is to scale aggressively, boost capacity, drive volumes and unlock higher profitability, all with a sharp eye on delivering strong returns and sustainable wealth creation for our shareholders," said Mr. Natwar Aggarwal, CFO, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.

The dual listing on both NSE and BSE marks a significant milestone for Piccadily Agro, offering enhanced visibility, credibility and liquidity in the capital markets. This achievement comes at a pivotal moment in the company's journeyon the heels of an extraordinary phase of transformation and global recognition of the company. Piccadily Agro has not only disrupted the Indian premium spirits market but has also elevated the reputation of Indian-made craft spirits on the international stage.

Stock Ticker: (PICCADIL | 530305 | INE546C01010)

