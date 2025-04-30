From Strength to Scale: Bhagwati Products Ltd. Achieves 10X Annual Growth Milestone

New Delhi [India], April 30: Bhagwati Products Limited, a strategic joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Shanghai‑based Huaqin Technology, has reported an impressive milestone of 10X year-on-year growth, driven primarily by its smartphone manufacturing operations. The company clocked a total revenue of ₹6,200 crore in FY 2024–25, underscoring its pivotal role in strengthening India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

With a robust network of manufacturing facilities across Rudrapur, Bhiwadi, Hyderabad, and its flagship 1,000,000 sq. ft. plant in Greater Noida, Bhagwati Products Ltd. is not just focused on manufacturing but also on designing in India, for India and the world. The brand is committed to enabling a self-reliant tech ecosystem by aligning with the Government of India's Make in India and Design in India initiatives.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rahul Sharma, Co-founder Bhagwati Products Limited said “We are proud of the significant growth we have achieved in just one year. As a company, we are not only focused on expanding our manufacturing capabilities but also strengthening our design expertise to unlock the full potential of India's technology ecosystem. Our unique position—combining large-scale manufacturing with advanced design capabilities through our partnership with Huaqin—enables us to deliver end-to-end, high-quality solutions. Supported by progressive government policies & schemes, we remain confident in sustaining this growth and are deeply committed to the vision of Made in India, Made for India.”

Bhagwati Product Ltd.'s success story is closely linked to its growing list of high-profile partnerships. The company is currently manufacturing smartphones for leading global brands such as OPPO and vivo, tablets for Acer, and chipsets for MiPhi Semiconductors, a joint venture between Micromax and Taiwan-based Phison Electronics.

Recognizing India's vast market potential and its growing talent pool, Micromax Info and Huaqin's collaboration has created India's first “3+N+3” smart hardware platform which is focused on:

3 Core Businesses : Smartphones, Laptops, and Data Center Services

: Smartphones, Laptops, and Data Center Services N : A diverse range of additional electronics and smart devices

: A diverse range of additional electronics and smart devices 3 Emerging Areas: Robotics, Software, and Automotive Electronics

This framework reflects the company's strategic intent to master the smartphone ecosystem while simultaneously laying the foundation for expansion into IT infrastructure and automotive verticals in the coming years.

With strong momentum behind its smartphone manufacturing business, Bhagwati Products Ltd. is now preparing for its next phase of growth. The company has announced an investment of ₹500 crore, which will be utilised towards expanding existing facilities, exploring new manufacturing locations across India and boosting production capacity to 25 million units by FY26. This investment underscores Bhagwati's commitment to scale sustainably while meeting the growing demand for locally manufactured smart devices. The brand's systematic approach includes investing in automation, R&D, and advanced assembly lines, making India a global hub for next-gen electronics manufacturing.

While smartphones remain a strong pillar, Bhagwati Products Ltd is also working on diversifying its portfolio. With an eye on automotive electronics, software solutions, and robotics, the brand aims to unlock new synergies across sectors by exploring new partnerships along with harnessing India's growing digital economy and engineering talent.

About Bhagwati Products Limited

Founded in 2010, Bhagwati Products Limited (Owned by Micromax Informatics.) is a leading Indian electronics and telecommunications manufacturer known for its innovation, precision engineering, and large-scale production capabilities. Specializing in mobile phones, LED TVs, tablets, batteries, and a range of consumer electronics, BPL has produced over 100 million mobile phones, 15 million tablets/PCs, and 15 million LED TVs to date. In 2024, Micromax Informatics formed a strategic joint venture with global design leader Huaqin Technology, combining cutting-edge innovation with its manufacturing excellence to deliver high-performance, future-ready solutions. With four advanced manufacturing facilities across Greater Noida, Hyderabad, Bhiwadi, and Rudrapur, BPL ensures world-class reliability and efficiency.

Driven by a commitment to quality and technological advancement, BPL continues to shape the future of digital living—cementing its position as a trusted partner in India's electronics ecosystem.

