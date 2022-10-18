From ZERO to 27 Lacs Businesses Registered on FINNDIT in Just 3 Years

October 18: Finndit is a business search engine and a listing platform started in the year 2020. Being a local search engine, it caters to the largely unorganized and colossal MSME sector of our country. India’s economy is extensively based on these small and medium-scale enterprises. Local vendors are slowly realizing the relevance of taking advantage of the digital marketing tools and reach that the digital medium provides. Finndit has been a reputed name in the space for a while now and already has 27 lacs of business listed on its platform.

The prominent reason why Finndit has achieved such tremendous growth is due to the effectiveness of its digital marketing campaigns and promotion. It specializes in modern tools in order to expose businesses to a wider range of audiences on the internet. In this modern world, establishing an online identity is the sole biggest hurdle that small business establishments need to overcome. Once that is done, their growth potential is simply infinite.

The major benefit of online marketing is that the number of eyeballs that one could get is incredible. Most people these days look on the internet for almost everything. This includes daily activities like ordering food, shopping, entertainment, sports, and much more. Therefore, e-commerce is one of the biggest industries in the world. So, if your business appears on the internet, the chances of people finding and conducting business with you enhance drastically.

Finndit offers digital tools like digital banners, flyers, brochures, mini-websites, Google listings including phone number, contact info, location, reviews, working hours, SEO support, social media, and verified listing along with a number of such valuable services. All these services are offered at attractive prices so that they don’t burn a hole through the pockets of small businessmen.

This is the most critical aspect of a startup. Early on, companies don’t have enough capital to spare on digital marketing which is already an expensive affair. Hence, they look for solutions that are inexpensive. Moreover, in the fear of spending too much, most small businessmen don’t even try to advertise their companies, products and services on the internet at all. That is why they don’t grow rapidly because the exposure is not there and people never come to know about their business.

It could be safely inferred that digital media is the most effective way to advertise your business in today’s era. As a result, it becomes mandatory to engage with the internet and social media to maximize reach and get more people to experience your business. Finndit is positioned at the perfect place which can be used as a foundation to advertise your new business online, as well as offers you tools to expand the reach across geographical boundaries.

