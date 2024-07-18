FT Finance Summit & The Corporate Titan Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Corporate Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: The FT Finance Summit & Awards is one of the premier events in the finance industry, bringing together top executives, thought leaders and innovators to discuss the latest trends and challenges shaping the future of finance. This year, the summit promises to be even more impactful, with diverse topics including digital transformation, sustainable investing, and regulatory changes.

Elite Jury that included Dr Ankita Singh (Global Head of HR at Cignex), Dr Saumya Badgayan (VP HR at Gold Star Jewellery), Sudipta Ghosh (Partner, PwC India), Sonia Arora (Director, Eduten).

Our Chief Guest present at the occasion was R.K Jain, Ass. Commissioner, C.G.S.T., Central Excise & Customs who felicitated the award winners with a trophy and certificate

We are proudly announcing our Award winners in the CFO category.

* FINANCIAL VISIONARY AWARD

MAHENDRA LODHA, Chief Financial Officer, Bloomsbury India

* FINANCIAL VISIONARY AWARD

PRATAP DARUKA, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Tredence Inc.

* FINANCIAL VISIONARY AWARD

YASHPAL JAIN, Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary, Sandhar Technologies Limited

* FINANCIAL VISIONARY AWARD

PANKAJ VASANI, Group Chief Financial Officer, Cube Highways InvIT

* BEST CFO-FINANCIAL VISIONARY AND EXCELLENCE AWARD

CA DEEPAK KALERA, Chief Financial Officer, Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.

* FINANCIAL VISIONARY AWARD

NITIN PAREKH, Chief Financial Officer, Zydus Lifesciences Limited

THE CORPORATE TITAN AWARDS

This prestigious event celebrates organizations and individuals with exceptional leadership, innovation, and success in various fields. We are proudly announcing our Award winners of The Corporate Titan Awards

- CEO OF THE YEAR

SANJEEV VERMA, President and CEO, Black Box Limited

- WOMEN CEO OF THE YEAR

SEEMA AMBASTHA, Chief Executive Officer, L&T Cloudfiniti

- CHRO OF THE YEAR

DR SUBHASH MALI, Vice President - Human Resources, H. K. Designs (India) LLP

- OUTSTANDING WOMEN EXCELLENCE AWARD

DR ANJANA VINOD, Director, Impact Enhancer

- CHRO OF THE YEAR

ANJALI CHAND, Chief Human Resource Officer, Conneqt Corp.

- CISO OF THE YEAR

SANTANU JOSHI, Security Leader, Rockwell Automation

- VISIONARY LEADER AWARD:

SHAMANTH SN, Director - New & Emerging Business, Rakuten India Enterprise Pvt. Ltd.

- WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD

SUPRIYA BADVE, Executive Director, Belrise Industries Ltd.

- OUTSTANDING WOMEN EXCELLENCE

SAVITA PATNEKAR, Senior Vice President Operations, Conneqt Business Solutions Limited

- YOUNG WOMAN LEADERSHIP AWARD (HEALTHCARE)

MOHINI ANIL RACHNA MEHTA, International Relations Lead, Program Head WHIF, Scientist D, Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Limited

- REAL ESTATE AUTHOR OF THE YEAR

DR ADV. HARSHUL SAVLA, Managing Partner, M Realty (Suvidha Lifespaces)

- INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

SHAMANTH SN, Director - New & Emerging Business, Rakuten India Enterprise Pvt. Ltd.

- OUTSTANDING PROJECTS BY A MANUFACTURING COMPANY

FUJI Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd.

- BEST BRAND STORYTELLING

Ageas Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd.

- AWARD FOR BRAND SUPERIORITY IN CDIT RETAIL

Technology Se Rishtaa Jodo - Reliance Digital

- Best Upcoming Medical Tourism Hospital- North

Park Group of Hospitals

- SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING AWARD

FUJI Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd.

- OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ENGINEERING AWARD

EDRC - Digital, Irrigation Industrial & Infrastructure SBG Water & Effluent Treatment IC - Larsen & Toubro Limited

- INNOVATIVE RETAIL CONCEPT OF THE YEAR

Pack in Pack Binding Wire - Tata Wiron

- AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN OPERATIONS

Digital Tools in Urban Water & Water Management BU, WWW SBG, WET-IC - L&T Construction

- PRODUCT INNOVATION AND DESIGN EXCELLENCE AWARD

FUJI Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd.

- BEST COMPLIANCE SOLUTION PROVIDER

Lexcare Global Consultants Private Limited

- BEST IN CLASS MANUFACTURING AWARD

H. K. Designs (India) LLP

- BEST INNOVATION IN HR

Axis Bank Limited

- BEST HR SOLUTION PROVIDER

Ascent Consulting Services Private Limited

- QUALITY MANUFACTURING AWARD

FUJI Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd.

- AWARD FOR BEST ORGANIZATION (IT & ITES)

Black Box Limited

- MOST ADMIRED MULTI-CHANNEL INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN

End of Season Sale & Midnight Sale - Lulu Hypermarket

- MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Phoenix Festival - Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore

- EXCELLENCE IN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

FUJI Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd.

