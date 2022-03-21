Full Service Luxury Salon Chain - Insiya launches in Mumbai

Insiya, the widest range of Luxury Salon Services brand, launches in Mumbai. Breaking the barriers of an ordinary stereotypical middle-class Marwari family, Pooja Garg, with the unwavering support of her father, has chosen to chase her dream and launched first "Insiya Bridal and Skin Studio", a full-service Luxury Salon chain.

With her maiden luxury salon at Silver Pearl Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West in Mumbai.

Pooja aims to provide the finest of the services under one roof and extend the experience 'on venue services'. Insiya offers the most assured skincare and Bridal services to its clients .

Insiya will be offering full body services from head to toe, enhancing the beauty of the patrons with its superior quality grooming services from professionally qualified & experienced staff. Seeing the profound change in the Beauty Industry, on how the focus of customers has shifted from salons to Dermats for skincare, Insiya brings its clients inclusive skincare services, for each skin type, with an exclusive tie-up with Luxury brands such as Rica, Casmara, Algotherm, and many others.

Understanding & observing the customers' much-needed desire for skincare, Insiya aims to offer its customer's wide range of premium skincare services and become a one-stop destination for them. Shop-in shop arrangement has been signed up with Lash nail Cafe nail brand to bring about a wholesome experience for Insiya's customers. Insiya has also designed a room, especially for the Bridal Makeup services, which are nowhere to be found in Mumbai.

Sharing views Pooja Garg, Director, Insiya Wellness Private Limited, says, "As we announce the launch of our debut in the Luxury Salon space under the brand Insiya. We look at the capacity and capability enhancement nationally while creating the best in class heavenly indulging pamper session for each customer per visit. "Insiya aims to create a niche market, with a mission to operate in over 50 cities across the nation, and provide employment opportunity to more than 1000 people", Insiya will be first of its kind luxury salon where clients will get the best of all world in beautiful skin, hair, nail, eyelashes makeup and derma treatments.

"We have a ready blueprint to scale our presence in some of the country's most demanding and fashion markets. We will be opening 20 stores in the next year in metro markets, and we plan to open 5 in Mumbai and 5 in Delhi NCR in the first phase. Insiya is the brainchild of Pooja and indeed is a perfect move to bring synergy in the grooming space. "Said Naunihal Singh, CEO, Insiya Wellness Private Limited.

Sharing views Franchise Owner Pallavi Bahuguna said, "We are overwhelmed with Launch of Luxury Salon Insiya, and we here strive to offer premium beauty and skincare services to our customers. Our salon promises to be the perfect place for Bridal and Groom, and we can't wait for the People of Mumbai to avail of our luxury services. It is indeed the most desired destination for brides and grooms.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor