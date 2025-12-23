Furniselan Opens First Bengaluru Experience Furniture Store in JP Nagar

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23: Furniselan, a fast-growing premium furniture brand rooted in Indian craftsmanship, has officially opened its first Bengaluru experience furniture store in JP Nagar, marking the brand's entry into South India's retail market. The new store represents a major milestone in Furniselan's journey as it accelerates its vision to build a strong pan-India presence through thoughtfully designed experience stores.

The JP Nagar store has been strategically chosen to serve Bengaluru's design-aware, premium residential catchment, where homebuyers increasingly seek furniture that blends quality, comfort, and value. With this launch, Furniselan aims to redefine how customers experience furnitureby allowing them to see, touch, and feel complete living solutions before making a purchase.

A New Furniture Experience for Bengaluru Homes

The Furniselan Bengaluru store showcases a curated range of furniture designed for modern Indian homes, including King size beds, double beds, sofa sets, dining furniture, and storage solutions. Customers visiting the store can explore complete room setups that reflect real-life living spaces, making it easier to visualize how furniture fits into their homes.

Whether customers are looking to buy a King size bed for a master bedroom, buy double beds for growing families, or buy sofa sets that combine comfort with contemporary aesthetics, the experience store offers a hands-on, guided buying journey supported by trained design consultants.

Why Bengaluru? A Strategic Growth Market

Bengaluru was chosen as Furniselan's South India launch city due to its strong fundamentals as a furniture retail market. The city has witnessed rapid growth in home ownership, premium residential developments, and rising awareness around interior design and lifestyle upgrades.

JP Nagar, in particular, stands out as a mature residential hub with homeowners who value design, durability, and long-term value. Furniselan's entry into Bengaluru aligns with the city's evolving consumer preferenceswhere furniture is no longer seen as a one-time purchase but as an essential part of modern living.

The Bengaluru store also acts as a launchpad for Furniselan's South India expansion, with the brand planning to enter additional cities across the region in the coming years.

Factory-to-Customer Model: Better Furniture, Better Value

One of Furniselan's strongest differentiators is its factory-to-customer business model. With direct manufacturing roots in RajasthanIndia's hub for skilled furniture artisansthe brand controls every stage of production, from raw material selection to finishing and quality checks.

By eliminating distributor margins, Furniselan delivers better finishes, stronger construction, and premium materials at honest prices. This approach allows customers to access high-quality furniture without paying inflated showroom markups.

Each product at the Bengaluru store reflects the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, durability, and functional designwhether it is a solid wood bed, a plush sofa set, or space-efficient storage furniture.

Expansion Vision: 20+ Experience Stores Across India

The Bengaluru launch is part of Furniselan's larger growth roadmap. The brand has set a target to open 20+ experience furniture stores across India, spanning metros as well as fast-growing Tier-2 cities.

This expansion strategy focuses on bringing premium yet value-driven furniture closer to customers through physical stores that emphasize experience, personalization, and trustespecially for big-ticket purchases like beds and sofas.

Strengthening Supply Chain for Faster Delivery

To support its expanding retail footprint, Furniselan is actively scaling its backend operations. After successfully building a multi-city supply chain across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, the brand is now planning to add new warehouses in Hyderabad and Pune.

These investments will strengthen regional fulfilment across South and West India, enabling faster last-mile delivery, improved service timelines, and better post-purchase experience for customers. The enhanced supply chain will be critical as demand grows across both online and offline channels.

Redefining Furniture Buying in India

With the opening of its Bengaluru experience store, Furniselan reinforces its belief that furniture buying should be transparent, tactile, and confidence-driven. By combining in-house manufacturing, experience-led retail, and a growing supply chain network, the brand is well-positioned to serve India's next generation of homeowners.

As Furniselan continues its national expansion, the focus remains clear: deliver well-crafted furniture, offer real value, and create stores where customers feel inspired to build better homes.

About Furniselan

Furniselan is a premium furniture brand with direct manufacturing roots in Rajasthan. Specializing in beds, sofa sets, dining furniture, and home storage solutions, the brand follows a factory-to-customer model to deliver high-quality furniture at honest prices. With a growing network of experience stores and warehouses across India, Furniselan aims to redefine furniture retail through craftsmanship, design, and customer-centricity.

Media Contact

Furniselan - Media & Communications

Phone: 18008439800

Location: Bengaluru, India

