Furnitech ‘Cloudio’ Receives Prestigious H Circle Award at HGH Trade Show 2023

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: HGH India 2023, a prominent bi-annual trade show recently held in Mumbai, received a stupendous footfall of over 30,000 B2B visitors across various categories. Furnitech Luxe, India’s leading manufacturer of upholstered furniture, participated at HGH India show in a big way, presenting their finest creations to a diverse audience. Furnitech displayed a unique concept of a 30’ longest sofa of its flagship brand Casa Meraki ‘limited edition’ in a modular and free-flowing form that flaunted beautiful workmanship, comfort, and style.

The spotlight at the Furnitech Luxe booth was the ‘Cloudio’, an extraordinary creation that has redefined innovation and comfort in the furniture industry. True to its name, ‘Cloudio’ offers an unparalleled body-hugging comfort experience inspired by the soft and rounded forms of clouds. The product’s exceptional craftsmanship and thoughtful design earned it the coveted H Circle Product Innovation Award in the Furniture category at HGH India 2023.

Elated on receiving the prestigious award, Dhawal Shah, Managing Director, Furnitech Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd., said, “This recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional furniture solutions that redefine comfort and sustainability. The HGH trade show has presented numerous opportunities for expanding our business both nationally and internationally. We thank Mr. Aroon Roongta, the founder and curator of the show for his passionate efforts to connect us with high-potential business partners. To further cater to the growing demands of our customers worldwide, we wish to expand our presence through franchising and dealerships”.

Jinal Shah, Founder & Principal Designer of Furnitech Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd., said, “‘Cloudio’ embodies our passion for innovation and environmental consciousness. Crafted with solid wood, organic foam, and recycled fabric, the collection sets new standards for environmental sustainability, aligning with Furnitech Luxe’s commitment to creating harmonious living spaces that resonate with nature. Its rotating and revolving single-seater feature provides an added dimension of relaxation, making it a user-friendly addition to any space. The modular design allows for seamless customization, making it logistically viable and versatile. The product’s form and shape, with soft curves and no sharp edges, were meticulously designed to resemble the gentle and soothing nature of clouds”.

