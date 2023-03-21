Furnitech completes 25 years as a leader in upholstered furniture manufacturing in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (/PNN): Furnitech, India's largest manufacturer of premium upholstered furniture has completed 25 years and the company has shared the vision in which the business will move in the coming years. Since its inception, the company has been a forerunner of advanced usage of technology to innovate and integrate solutions to meet global consumer needs. Over the years Furnitech has diversified, with 3 flagship brands Furniture Luxe, Mint Homez and Furniture Station which boast exquisite ecoluxury collection Casa Meraki, Signature, Iris, Collab, and OTS.

The company's main priority has been to ensure the best resource optimization, achieving zero wastage, sustainable growth and eco-conscious production. The core objectives are to constantly improve its carbon footprint and use only eco-friendly and sustainable products to make a more viable impact on the environment. Furnitech has ZED certification (Zero Defect Zero Effect). It's a certification given by the government of India to state that the compny ensures zero defects the goods have "zero effect" on the environment. To celebrate the 25th anniversary Furnitech has also announced a maintenance programme for all its existing customers. In the coming years, the establishment plans to expand its manufacturing base to five times the current capacity, with high-tech production facilities and world-class products.

Dhawal Shah, Managing Director, Furnitech Seating Systems India Pvt. Ltd. said, "It has been an incredible journey of 25 years and we have impeccably adapted to the consumer expectations throughout these years. As a company, we have always strived to establish a customer-centric approach and this helped us gain recognition as India's leading manufacturers and exporters of upholstered furniture. Superior ergonomics, sustainable elements and aesthetic components have remained paramount to all our collections. As we commemorate this milestone we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, dealers, franchise owners and dedicated team who have made this journey wonderfully memorable".

Furnitech boasts of 30,000 square feet showroom & Experience Centre in Pune which is designed to cater to large numbers of design-conscious homemakers. It houses the finest range of Sofas, Centre tables, Recliners, Lounge chairs, Dining sets & Beds catering to Mid Premium Homes, Architects, Interior Designers, Hotels, Restaurants, Airports and Offices. Through technology and innovation, the company has made it possible for shoppers to quickly find from a wide selection of more than 10000 items across diverse furniture categories. The group has tie-ups with global partners and has steadfastly grown as a major player in the furniture export market.

Recently the company forayed into the franchise model for its luxury brand Furniture Luxe, which has been one of the most successful growth initiatives for Furnitech. Currently, the company has 5 furniture experience centres in the cities of Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Aizawl and Indore. With an overwhelming response for the Furniture Luxe franchise business, the company plans to expand its presence nationally across major metros and tier 1 and tier 2 cities nationally.

Furnitech is the only Indian company with Cedex certification and is a proud member of MSME India, Round Table, AFMT & AFMI India. With 25 years of expertise, cutting-edge technology including CRM, IVR software, automated manufacturing, an evolved Supply chain system and High warranted products, the company has created a world-class showcase to cater to Indian homes and establishments.

Visit: https://www.furnitech.in/

