Furniture Start-up Ouch Cart to go Omni channel in 2023, Plans to open offline stores in multiple cities

September 30: Online furniture startup ‘Ouch Cart’, as a part of its recent expansion plan, announced the opening of offline stores across major cities of the country. The aim of the project is to increase its offline expansion among its target audience. Ouch Cart has been a pioneer in manufacturing and retailing supreme quality and elegant range of Wooden Furniture and other home decor items. Headquartered in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, they have been offering the most creative and beautiful Products all over the country.

The expansion project will feature major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad. Inaugurating the process, the first flagship store will be opened in the city of Bangalore. The company currently holds a warehouse of 10,000 sq. feet in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, which will be expanded to a capacity of 25,000 sq. feet as a part of this plan in the current calendar year. Previously the company held the approach of an all-online business model. Through this growth plan, they will be venturing into the omni-channel business model.

Speaking about the current state of events with Founder and CEO Mr Atif, “We are really excited to be venturing into this business model. This will help us scale things better as we will be in direct contact with and presence of our customers. We feel this initiative will help us connect better with our audience and will help us do better as a business. We are thrilled and delighted to open new stores across major cities of the country.”

The company initiated the business with Wooden Furniture and is continuously expanding in the fields of other Home and Kitchen Decor products with the best quality promise. They have a fully dedicated team of designers, manufacturing workers and sales and marketing who are working with utmost inspiration to bring the best quality and most innovative home decor items to their customers.

