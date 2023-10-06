Furtados School of Music Pools Nationwide Talent at India's Largest Music Fest: Band-It 2023

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Furtados School of Music (FSM), India's leading music school, is beaming with the success of its annual inter-school music fest, Band-It 2023. This musical fiesta has struck a chord with young talents nationwide, drawing in over 1,000 registrations.

Band-It 2023, organised by Furtados School of Music has become a special stage for students to shine on with their musical talent. This year's competition has brought together a rich mix of talents, showing off the colourful musical diversity found in our schools.

The Musical Journey Begins

Currently, Furtados School of Music is in full swing with the regional finals, where regional contests are happening all over India. These contests allow the participants to shine and take home the prestigious Band-It 2023 trophy.

The big finale of Band-It 2023 is set for October 14, 2023, where the top 10 bands from across India will go head-to-head to win the title of "Best Band." The Grand Finale will be a night of musical brilliance, where young talents will join forces to create an unforgettable musical experience.

Inspiring the Future of Music

FSM's CEO, Tanuja Gomes, and Dharini Upadhyaya shared their excitement for the event, saying, "Band-It is a vibrant celebration of the incredible talent across India. It warms our hearts to see their passion and dedication. At FSM, our entire team is dedicated to working relentlessly, hand in hand, to deliver a dynamic music extravaganza that showcases India's musical richness and nurtures the budding talents of our future musicians."

"Band-It 2023 stands as a testament to our commitment to uniting students from across the nation," says Anthony Gomes, Director of the Furtados Music Pvt Ltd. "This competition empowers them to showcase their extraordinary talents, fosters excellence and a sense of unity and pride as they come together to celebrate the richness of Indian music," he added.

Kota Obayashi, Sr. General Manager, from Casio Music & Education Business, the presenting partner of Band-It 2023, added, "We're thrilled to be part of Band-It 2023. Music is a language everyone understands, and these young talents are here to show how music connects and inspires. This is aligned with our mission to foster a rich culture of music that India has nurtured from its very origins. We can't wait for the grand finale!"

Year after year, Band-It grows bigger, inspiring young musicians to take the centre stage and perform. FSM remains committed to making great music and being a stepping stone for these talented young artists.

