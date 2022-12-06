Future belongs to those who believe in their passion; Meet high soaring Indian DJ Traxeon

Follow your passion, your energy and success won't be too far to reach. One such young man with this ideology carrying simple dreams and a strong desire to follow his passion is now a popular voice in the Indian music industry.

Traxeon has accomplished more than 15 successful shows including shows at Bits Pilani, DTU Alumni Fest, Radisson Blu Lucknow, Public Club Pune, The Penthouse, Bombay Brasseire, Vintage Machine, Bombay Remix. Traxeon is a producer of more than 50 original songs, Covers, and Remixes. His latest contributions to industry are "Teri Kami" and "Chupke Se" which are worldwide hits with millions of plays across various platforms. With 500k+ & 1M+ views on YouTube, "" and "" gained a tremendous amount of attention.

Rohan Shukla popularly known as Traxeon is an Indian DJ, Music Producer, Singer, and Songwriter. He was born and raised in Lucknow, India. Traxeon completed his education at Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. He completed his B.Tech degree in civil engineering but since childhood, he had his interest in music, and then he decided to follow his passion for music as his profession.

Traxeon learned DJing in 2018 and 2019, he set up his recording studio, music production, and DJing Institute in Lucknow establishing a platform for those who wish to pursue their passion and achieve perfection, he has even collaborated with varied artists across the nation. He has worked with Remo D Souza, Sushant Khatri, Ravneet Singh, Samarjeet Randhawa, and numerous well-known local artists and singers. He started his journey in the clubs of Uttar Pradesh.

He was highly influenced by music at an early age and started producing songs as well as remixes in 2011 before getting into DJing. Traxeon is a picture to words by Eleanor Roosevelt "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."

