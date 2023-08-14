FutureSkills Prime launches #MyPromiseToIndia to Empower Citizens to Upskill and Get Job Ready

New Delhi (India), August 14: In a G20 meeting, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of upskilling a global workforce in advanced technology. Taking forward this vision, FutureSkills Prime is rallying the citizens of the country to make a promise to skill, reskill and upskill. Nearly 1.4 million learners, 2000+ colleges and 100+ corporates across the nation are already marching towards this goal with FutureSkills Prime.

The world of technology is changing rapidly, making it more crucial than ever for individuals, companies, and nations to make upskilling an imperative.

Technology is ubiquitous, thus digital-ability has emerged as the new employability. By 2025, India needs about 20 million AI professionals, 20 lakh skilled workforce in cloud computing and about 1 lakh+ professionals in data science and more in other emerging tech job roles. Making ‘today’ the ideal time for students and working professionals to leverage this opportunity and build their careers.

#MyPromiseToIndia is an initiative by FutureSkills Prime to galvanise the citizens to skill up in emerging technologies, vocalise their dream career ambitions and take concrete steps towards that.

People across India have come together and are sharing their Promises on social media, and hundreds of students and faculty from many colleges such as K.S.R.M. College of Engineering in Andhra Pradesh, D.Y. Patil College of Engineering, Pune and Nandha College of Technology in Chennai are showcasing their support by putting up their promise cards on India’s Promise Wall.

FutureSkills Prime invites everyone to join the #MyPromiseToIndia initiative and take the first step towards owning their employability. By embracing digital skills, individuals can unlock new opportunities, contribute to the nation’s growth, and position themselves at the forefront of the digital revolution.

FutureSkills Prime, India’s technology skilling hub, is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and nasscom. It is democratizing learning by offering students and professionals an opportunity to upskill in digital technologies & professional skills.

With the vision to transform India’s talent story, the platform offers courses in emerging technologies, accredited by nasscom and approved by the Government of India, in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing, and so on.

The course curriculum and assessments for certifications on FutureSkills Prime are aligned with the National Occupational Standards & National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF). It enables learners with the right tools to acquire relevant tech skills and get nasscom certifications recognised by prospective employers in the industry.

For more information about FutureSkills Prime and the #MyPromiseToIndia campaign, please visit https://www.futureskillsprime.in/.

Cloud Computing:

Source: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/education/news/india-will-need-20-lakh-cloud-professionals-by-2025-nasscom/articleshow/85563685.cms

AI:

Source: https://indiaai.gov.in/article/ai-impact-on-india-jobs-and-employment

Data Science:

Source: https://www.analyticsinsight.net/analytics-insight-predicts-137630-new-jobs-in-data-science-in-india-by-2025/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor