G Square Launches Wheels of Hope Initiative, Plans to Distribute Over 1000 Motorized Wheelchairs

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13: G Square, South India's largest plot promoter recently announced the launch of the 'G Square - Wheels of Hope' Initiative, where it launched a website for differently abled people to enroll themselves in to avail motorized wheelchairs. The initiative which aims to distribute over 1000 motorized wheelchairs already witnessed the handover of these wheelchairs to over 100 differently abled individuals in its initial phase event that took place at G Square Dynasty in Mahabalipuram.

The motorized wheelchairs were distributed by the staff of G Square at the event, where a few of the selected recipients were also provided with employment opportunities. The recipients were initially selected after their registration on the website, who then underwent a screening test to get customized wheelchairs according each their physicality and percentage of disability.

The recipients were further trained on how to use the motorized wheelchairs by instructors and were allowed to practice on the G Square project site.

Speaking on the occasion, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited, "G Square's vision and mission do not just confine within the corridors of business growth but further extend to significant contributions towards the society and its societal development. The brand has been actively engaged in numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities right from its early stages. However, this is something that came out of the company's personal interest, where we wanted to genuinely help people who are in need.

G Square Wheels of Hope is an initiative that is going to fill the void of immobility and the issues it causes among differently-abled individuals. It is heartbreaking to know how their dreams and lives have been completely compromised to due to their mobility impairments. This is when G Square decided to lend a helping hand to these people and provide them with a motorized wheelchair which can assist them in overcoming their impairment and mainly be independent for basic tasks such as commuting and employment. This is just the initial phase of the initiative, the success of this campaign has clearly shown how impactful and helpful it is to the differently abled people. Over the next phases of the initiative, we intend to complete the goal of distributing around 1000 motorized wheelchairs."

G Square following the success of the Wheels of Hope initiative has planned to distribute more than 1000 wheelchairs in the upcoming phases. Eligible individuals can enroll in www.gsquarewheelsofhope.com to avail the motorized wheelchairs, following which the G Square Team will get in touch with them and assist with further procedures.

G Square is South India's No. 1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru & Ballari over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With "2 Years of Free Maintenance" and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

For more details log onto www.gsquarehousing.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor