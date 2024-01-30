G Square's Latest Launch in Ambattur Achieves Resounding Success

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30: G Square, South India's largest plot promoter today announced the grand success of its latest project, G Square Atlantis in Ambattur. The project located near the Chennai Bypass witnessed more than 95 per cent sales in just the first three days.

G Square Atlantis consisted of 121 residential villa plots with more than 20 world-class amenities in a secured community spread across a total of 5.28 acres. The project is also noted for having some of the city's major highlights such as IT parks like Kosmo One and Ambit IT park and industrial houses like Britannia, TI Cycles, Dunlop, and TVS in its vicinity with further easy access to prominent localities of the city including Avadi, Anna Nagar, Padi, Mogappair, Kallikuppam, Surapet, Korattur, Ayappakkam, Athipet and Thiruverkadu.

The locality is also projected to have numerous developments coming its way such as data centers like Web Werks, Digital Connexion and Reliance Industries, and an upcoming 50-100 acre textile city.

Speaking on the success of the launch, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, "The success of G Square Atlantis comes as no surprise as it is situated in Ambattur, one of the most rapidly emerging and developing industrial cum residential locality in Chennai. The project was strategically placed amidst some of the most high-end developments of the city such as IT parks, industrial companies, schools, colleges, hospitals, restaurants, and entertainment avenues such as malls. The customers who brought their plots in G Square Atlantis will additionally get to experience urban developments such as upcoming Data centers, IT parks, and industries which will make way for increased employment and migration in the coming years. The land appreciation will keep increasing with all these developments in place and further increase the standard of living. Before we all realize it, Ambattur could very well be the future OMR and so this is without doubt one of the best investments that customers of G Square Atlantis have made. We have sold around 95 percent of the project in just three days and still only have a very few plot units left which will be sold out in no time as well. The success has also given us the confidence to launch newer projects in the North Chennai region in the coming months."

G Square Atlantis is currently being sold at a best-in-the-market price of Rs. 7750/ cent and just has a few plot units left. G Square is expected to next have its upcoming projects in the nearby location of Madhavaram.

For more details visit www.gsquarehousing.com.

G Square is South India's No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, Tirupattur and Udumalpet over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With "2 Years of Free Maintenance" and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

