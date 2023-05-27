G20 at Srinagar - Pashmina.com selected to showcase the art of Pashmina in G20

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 27: G20 is a summit that occurs annually under different presidencies and 2023 is the year when the presidency is honoured to India. As a country dedicated to democracy and multilateralism, India's presidency will mark a significant turning point as it works to advance "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "the world is one family," and develop workable global solutions for everyone. As such, Pashmina.com has been honoured by the Government of India to represent the ancient art of Pashmina by displaying the most exquisite designs, paying tribute to this traditional art form.

"Our team has always been a passionate advocate of the exclusivity and supremacy of Pashmina art and hence we are delighted to offer a window display of the luxury art pieces we have handpicked to introduce. This way, Customers, globally, will have the opportunity to appreciate the eccentricity of Pashmina shawls and scarves and hence learn more about this ancient craft and the craftsmanship that goes into making each piece that speaks out to you," says Varun Kumar, Founder of Pashmina.com.

"It is a great honour for me and my entire team, for all the craftsman associated with us, to represent this ancient art in front of the entire world in this G20 Summit," Varun Kumar added.

Pashmina shawls are handcrafted from Cashmere wool, which comes from the undercoat of Himalayan mountain goats. It is a highly prized fabric, famous for its softness, warmth, and otherworldly finesse. In Kashmir, India, highly skilled weavers create each piece with accuracy and precision as they have been doing for decades. The art of Pashmina weaving has been passed down for generations in Kashmir and octogenarian artisans still enjoy carrying out the most intricate processes of embroidery, spinning and weaving fibre, which is just 12-15.5 microns in diameter.

At the G20 Summit, Pashmina.com will display a carefully curated collection of handcrafted Pashmina shawls, scarves for men and women. Each piece has been cautiously handpicked by the design and fabric experts for their exceptional quality, unparalleled design and the timelessness that the art is world-famous for.

Pashmina.com's commitment to quality, finest craftsmanship and overall excellence is being admired by the global audience on their journey towards the revival of this sacred art.

