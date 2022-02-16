Gadget Price: From April 1, price of these gadgets will change; what is cheap, what is expensive

It has been almost two weeks since the Union Budget was presented. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made various announcements in her budget speech. Emphasis has been placed on increasing domestic production. This included an emphasis on electronics parts in particular. The prices of these items are likely to change from April one.

Will smartphones get cheaper?

Parts of mobile phone charger transformers, camera lenses of mobile camera modules and other parts have been given a rebate of 5 to 12.5 per cent. This will reduce the cost of smartphone production. It can benefit the users.

Smartwathch, fitness bands likely to be cheaper

Customs discounts for certain parts used for smartwatches will be available until March 31, 2023. Therefore, there will not be much increase in production cost. So smartwatches will also be cheaper.

Wireless earbuds are likely to be expensive

Import duty has been increased on spare parts required for manufacturing wireless earbuds. Wireless earbuds, neckband headphones and similar gadgets can be expensive for users.

Premium headphones; Likely to be expensive

Direct imports of headphones will now be charged 20% more. So the price is going to go up.

Will the refrigerator be expensive?

Import duty has been increased on some parts used in compressors. So refrigerators are likely to become more expensive.