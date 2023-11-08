Gagan Goswami honoured with The Pride of India Award 

​Gagan Goswami receives The Pride of India Award for infrastructure excellence​​​

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Gagan Goswami, Founder and Director of Heritage Infraspace, the pioneer of ground engineering solutions such as diaphragm walls and deep foundations, has been honoured with The Pride of India Award in recognition of his exceptional contribution to infrastructure and construction industry.



The Pride of India Awards have consistently championed entrepreneurship and business excellence in Gujarat by honouring individuals who have brought glory to the nation through their business acumen or social initiatives. This year’s awards, presented at a grand ceremony on Sunday, were a tribute to those who have excelled in the fields of business and social work.



Commenting upon receiving The Pride of India Award, Mr Goswami said, “I am truly honoured and humbled by this award. It is not just a recognition of my efforts, but a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Heritage Infraspace team. We are committed to transforming infrastructure development in India and contributing to the nation’s growth.”



With nearly three decades of experience in the field, Mr Goswami has been instrumental in the success of numerous infrastructure projects, both in India and overseas, including Saudi Arabia and Senegal. His extensive career encompasses a wide range of civil engineering activities, from diaphragm walls to cut and cover tunnels, bridges, Vibroflotation, soil investigation, grouting, and more. His commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency in the industry has set him apart as a leader.



Under his leadership, Heritage Infraspace has become an industry leader in ground engineering solutions. The company’s geotechnical innovations and cutting-edge technologies have left an indelible mark on infrastructure development, contributing to over 300 significant projects, including the new Parliament building, Metro Rail systems in Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Kanpur, and Agra, Jammu Riverfront, Daman Seafront, and many more.



He has overseen the construction of approximately 50 km of diaphragm wall projects for multi-basement developments, demonstrating his technical expertise and dedication to delivering superior solutions. His commitment to faster, more cost-effective, and superior engineering solutions has been a driving force behind Heritage Infraspace’s success. His leadership continues to steer the company towards its mission of driving transformative infrastructure projects and contributing to nation-building.

