GAIL celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal and commitment to nation-building

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Maharatna PSU company GAIL (India) Limited celebrated the 79th Independence Day at its Corporate Office in New Delhi with great enthusiasm and pride.

The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta highlighted GAIL's vital contribution to the natural gas transmission business across the length and breadth of the country.

He emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to building a vibrant and integrated energy landscape in line with the vision of a new, self-reliant India.

Gupta shared that GAIL achieved a record Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 10,552 crore, further solidifying its leadership in the sector.

With over 16,420 kilometers of cross-country high-pressure natural gas pipelines and India's first gas-based integrated petrochemical plant, GAIL continues to demonstrate its dedication to supporting communities and powering economic growth.

All functional Directors of GAIL graced the occasion, including R.K. Jain, Director (Finance); Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects); Ayush Gupta, Director (HR); Sanjay Kumar, Director (Marketing); Rajeev Singhal, Director (Business Development); and Sourabh Toulambia, Advisor (Security).

Senior officials, Executive Directors, employees, and their family members also participated in the celebrations, reaffirming the collective spirit of unity and national pride.

The Independence Day event at GAIL Corporate Office marked a reaffirmation of the company's dedication to strengthening the nation's energy security and advancing sustainable development.

GAIL, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India's leading natural gas transmission and distribution company with gas transmission and distribution pipelines, processing and petrochemicals plants besides interest in upstream oil and gas blocks and LNG regasification terminals in India.

GAIL is dedicated to enhancing the nation's energy infrastructure and promoting sustainable development through various initiatives in natural gas, petrochemicals, and renewable energy.

