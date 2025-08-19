GAIL (India) Limited celebrates 41 years of pioneering India's energy transformation

New Delhi [India], August 19 : GAIL (India) Limited celebrated its 41st anniversary, highlighting over four decades of impactful contributions to India's energy sector.

Since its establishment, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's natural gas landscape through innovation, infrastructure development, and a strong focus on sustainability, the Public Sector Unit (PSU) said in a release.

Over the past four decades, GAIL has laid the foundation for India's energy security by building the nation's first natural gas pipeline network, facilitating reliable and efficient fuel supply across the country. The company has also been a key pioneer in advancing green energy solutions, including spearheading India's green hydrogen initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to clean fuels and environmental stewardship.

In FY 2024-25, GAIL (India) Limited achieved record financial performance, expanded natural gas infrastructure, and diversified its energy portfolio. Key advances in LNG, petrochemicals, and city gas boosted resilience, while progress in biogas, digitalization, and ESG underscored its clean energy focus. Governance excellence and stakeholder trust reaffirm GAIL's commitment to energy security, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

With over 5,000 employees, GAIL is focused on achieving Net Zero emissions by 2035, aligning with national climate goals. Now in its 41st year, GAIL remains committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and energy security, powering India's progress well into the future.

As GAIL completes 41 transformative years, it reaffirms its mission to energise the country through innovation, resilience, and environmental responsibility, continuing to power India's progress for decades to come.

GAIL, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India's leading natural gas transmission and distribution company with gas transmission & distribution pipelines, processing and petrochemicals plants besides interest in upstream oil & gas blocks and LNG regasification terminals in India. GAIL is dedicated to enhancing the nation's energy infrastructure and promoting sustainable development through various initiatives in natural gas, petrochemicals, and renewable energy.

