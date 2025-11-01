Galgotias University Partners with L&T EduTech to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration in Engineering Education

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1: Galgotias University has announced a strategic partnership with L&T EduTech, the learning initiative of Larsen & Toubro, to foster a new era of skill-based engineering education. The collaboration aims to empower students with industry-aligned learning, hands-on training, and practical exposure that bridges the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world applications.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by integrating L&T EduTech's industry-aligned curriculum, hands-on training modules, and real-world projects into Galgotias University's engineering programs. The initiative will equip students with practical exposure to cutting-edge technologies, engineering applications, and project-based learning experiences relevant to current industry demands.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Our partnership with L&T EduTech reflects our commitment to creating industry-ready graduates equipped with practical knowledge, problem-solving skills, and a strong engineering foundation. Together, we aim to nurture a new generation of innovators and technologists who can contribute meaningfully to India's growth story."

Through this collaboration, students will gain access to specialised certification programs, faculty development workshops, and project-based assessments designed by industry experts from L&T. The partnership also includes opportunities for joint research, internships, and industry interactions to foster holistic professional development.

With this partnership, Galgotias University continues to create opportunities for students to go beyond textbooks, gaining the technical skills, problem-solving mindset, and real-world experience needed to thrive in their engineering careers.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universitiespublic and private combinedthis achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor