Galgotias University Rises to the Top, Achieving 3rd Place Among India's Academic Patent Innovators

New Delhi [India], February 13: Galgotias University, a premier institution renowned for its contributions to education and research, has achieved remarkable recognition in the Information Technology sector. Galgotias University secured 3rd rank among the top 10 Indian applicants for patents from academic institutions and universities, with a notable 1089 patent applications were filed as reported by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks, and Geographical Indications, the official body responsible for the administration of Intellectual Property (IP) in India, according to the Intellectual Property Annual Report 2022-2023.

This honour reflects the university's dedication to promoting innovation and research excellence. Additionally, Galgotias University stands out for its leadership in academic innovation, with 209 applications filed, it has secured a place in the top 5 Indian applicants for patents in the field of information technology, highlighting its role as a leader in academic innovation.

This recognition is a testament to the university's dedication to creating a robust ecosystem for research and development, encouraging students and faculty alike to pursue groundbreaking projects and innovative solutions. Galgotias University's strategic focus on Information Technology and its applications has resulted in a wide range of patents that promise to shape the future of the sector.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, stated, "This recognition is not just a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence but also a reflection of our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the global knowledge economy. At Galgotias University, we believe in empowering our students and faculty to explore, innovate, and lead in the ever-evolving landscape of Information Technology. Being ranked among the top in India for patent applications is a milestone that inspires us to set even higher standards of research and innovation."

The university extends its gratitude to its dedicated faculty, innovative students, and supportive staff, whose collective efforts have made these accomplishments possible. Galgotias University remains committed to maintaining its leadership in research and innovation, furthering its mission to contribute to the betterment of society through education and technology.

Galgotias University, sponsored by Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society and situated in Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent institution dedicated to academic excellence. With NAAC A+ accreditation in its first cycle, the university offers a wide array of over 200 programs across 20 schools, spanning Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias University is recognized for its innovative approach, achieving "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020 to till date IIC Galgoitas University received Highest Star Rating i.e. 4 Star Rating by Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), GoI for promoting the Innovation and Start-up in Campus by organizing IIC-Calendar Activities, MIC-Driven Activities, IIC-Celebration Activities and Self-Driven Activities. Also, The IIC Galgotias University is proud to be included as one amongst 16 Governing Member of IIC Consortium, Uttar Pradesh as well as selected as Mentor Institute with Funding Support by Ministry of Education Innovation Cell, GoI in 2023.

The university's contributions encompass 14,000+ publications and 2000+ patents, Galgotias University received funding for Rs 13.5 Cr for Consultancy Non-Government grant. The campus serves as an incubator for 200+ startups, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit. Since its inception in the 2011-2012 academic session, Galgotias University has grown to accommodate over 30,000 students, providing a world-class education and producing graduates poised for success in their chosen careers.

