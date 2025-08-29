Ganesh Chaturthi Offers on Budget-Friendly Washing Machine from Top Brands

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Ganesh Chaturthi marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha - symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. It is a time when families welcome the deity into their homes, seeking blessings for success and happiness. Traditionally, this auspicious occasion is also seen as the perfect time to bring something new into the household - a symbolic gesture of growth or a upgrade to daily living.

This festive season, turning that belief into reality is easier than ever. Thanks to Ganesh Chaturthi offers from Bajaj Finserv, you can bring home essential appliances like washing machines without straining your budget. With zero down payment on select products, Easy EMIs, and exclusive discounts across top brands, upgrading your home is not just spiritually fulfilling - it's financially smart too.

Make cleaning smarter with festive deals on washing machines

Washing machines are a must-have for any modern household, and during Ganesh Chaturthi, you can grab the latest models with powerful features and budget-friendly financing. From fully automatic front-loaders to top-loading machines with smart controls, a variety of options are available from top brands.

Bajaj Finserv is making it easier than ever to buy a new washing machine. Customers can shop from over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ Indian cities, enjoy zero down payment, and choose Easy EMI plans. You can check your loan eligibility online in just a few minutes.

Top washing machine models with EMI offers

LG 6.5 KG 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 830/month

- Price: Rs. 12,490

- Highlights: Smart Inverter technology, 5-star energy rating, Turbo Drum for powerful wash.

Whirlpool Whitemagic Elite 7.5 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

- EMI starting from: Rs. 1,417/month

- Price: Rs. 17,000

- Highlights: 5-star rating, 10-year motor warranty, 12 wash programs.

Samsung 6.5 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA65A4002VS)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 1,500/month

- Price: Rs. 18,000

- Highlights: Digital Inverter technology, Eco Tub Clean, Diamond Drum.

IFB Senorita WXS 6.5 KG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

- EMI starting from: Rs. 1,400/month

- Price: Rs. 28,990

- Highlights: Aqua Energie, Express Wash, Crescent Moon Drum.

Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN)

- EMI starting from: Rs. 2,000/month

- Price: Rs. 30,490

- Highlights: ActiveWater Plus, AntiVibration Design, 15 wash programs.

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Maximize savings with the Maha Bachat Calculator

Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website to explore:

- Brand-specific discounts

- In-store dealer offers

- EMI benefits like zero interest or no upfront payment

Just select your product category - such as washing machines - set your budget and discover all available deals in one place. The calculator even helps locate nearby partner stores.

How to buy

1. Browse top models online or in-store.

2. Use the savings calculator to find the best deals.

3. Check your EMI loan eligibility by entering your mobile number.

4. Choose a repayment term from 1 to 60 months.

5. Complete your purchase with minimal documentation at the store.

Upgrade smart this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is the perfect occasion to refresh your home. With affordable EMIs, zero down payment options, and big brand discounts, upgrading your washing machine or other appliances is both smart and simple. Bajaj Finserv ensures your festive shopping is seamless, affordable, and rewarding.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

